"Malcolm Simmons is super explosive, with all the track stuff that he did," wide receivers coach Marcus Davis said. "You can kind of see it on film, and you can kind of see it when he's out there playing as well."

"Malcolm is fast, he's fearless and he doesn't have any worries out there," he said." He just plays the game. Very pleased with what I've seen from him so far."

Yes, Simmons has the ability to turn on the jets and leave any defender in his dust. That was on display on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium during Auburn's first scrimmage of fall camp. On the Tigers' final drive of the day, Holden Geriner saw a streaking Simmons and hit him in stride for a 71-yard touchdown in which no one was catching the receiver.

That's nothing new to Sam Jackson, the transfer from California. He has witnessed Simmons' speed through camp.

"He's running past everybody," he said. "Anybody, he's going to run past. He's extremely fast, and he has a lot of passion for the game."

That catch was Simmons' second touchdown of the game. The first one, a 25-yard throw from Payton Thorne, was tipped by Caleb Wooden before the freshman clutched it for the score.

So, the speed and catching are there for Simmons, but he is far from a finished product. Robert Lewis, a veteran transfer from Georgia State, has seen how fast he is as well but knows that for Simmons to become a major star, some things will need to be worked on.

"We just have to get him updated on, like, the technique of running a route and knowing the plays as well," Lewis said. "The sky's the limit for him, as well. I can't wait to see his future."

And, of course, he added one more thing.

"He's a lightning bolt, really," Lewis said.