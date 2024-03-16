"We got the best frontcourt in the nation," Broome said after Auburn's 86-55 victory against South Carolina on Friday.

But Broome isn't backing down to State, or anyone in college basketball for that matter, when comparing him and his teammates.

NASHVILLE | Johni Broome knows how good Tolu Smith and Mississippi State's frontcourt is. He should, as the Tigers and Bulldogs have battled twice already this season.

Smith and company got the best of the Tigers in their first matchup, coming down with 14 offensive boards (Cameron Matthews had six alone) in a 64-58 victory in Starkville. In the rematch in Neville Arena, the Bulldogs also had 14 offensive boards, so the focus for Bruce Pearl's squad will be limiting those second-chance opportunities on Saturday.

As for facing the Bulldogs, who defeated No. 1 seed and SEC regular-season champion Tennessee easily in a 73-56 victory on Friday, Broome isn't shocked that they, not the Volunteers, stand in the way of Auburn and the championship game.

"They're a good team," he said. "They beat us. We knew they were capable of it, and we're ready for the challenge."

The Bulldogs also feature one of the best freshmen in the country in guard Josh Hubbard. He scored 40 points in the two games against Auburn this year. Tennessee let the guard get going, finishing with 18 points in the win. Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson will have to keep him from getting hot.

But whoever wins this game will likely come down to who is more physical. State is coming off two games (they beat LSU on Thursday to advance) and are known for being able to bully opponents. Jaylin Williams admitted that physicality surprised him in the first matchup.

"I remember when we played them at home, they were very physical," Williams said. "Like, that shocked me. Well, it didn't really shock me. I'd never been hit that hard in the paint over and over, so like, I feel like I was more prepared for that this time. I mean, they're very good and talented guys."

Auburn and Mississippi State tip off at noon CT. The game airs on ESPN.