A former 5-star signee out of Detroit, Rogers played in 33 games for the Wildcats, recording 60 total tackles (19 solo) with five tackles for a loss and three sacks in three seasons in Lexington. He figures to be a crucial part of replacing the production along the line for the Tigers. More importantly, he will open up some space for Marcus Harris, Jeffrey M'ba and Jayson Jones to get to the quarterback.

"Justin Rogers is a football player," the Auburn coach said. "He's a handful. He's gonna be somebody that, lord willing, stays healthy, and we depend upon to be a factor in the middle."

While Hugh Freeze admits that Auburn must get more players that can rush the passer, he loves what he has seen from Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers so far this spring.

"He requires a double team," Freeze said. "I think he will. Been really pleased with how he works."

Still trying to get to know his players' strengths and flaws, Freeze has been equally impressed with the attitude Rogers brings to meetings and the practice field.

"He loves the game," the coach said. "He loves to practice. He's got a joy about him that's fun to be around."

But the first-year Auburn coach is honest about the struggles the Tigers might have if they don't hit the portal hard following spring practice.

"We need to recruit more," Freeze said. "We're not where we need to be in rushing the passer. We certainly will improve our guys, but we've got to get better at that spot, for sure. At all spots, but we've got to get better. We're deficient in true pass rushers currently."

While the answers to that problem remain unknown, Freeze and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett are confident that Rogers will play a crucial role for the Tigers' defense this season.

"I've been really, really pleased with him," Freeze said.