Rocket City recap

Auburn fell behind in every game it played over the weekend. The Tigers still won three of four in the Rocket City Showcase. With winter weather affecting the initial schedule, Auburn only played four games instead of five. The bats were relatively cold, with Auburn scoring more than three runs in only one game. However, the Tigers still found a way to get it done and advance to 14-1 in non-conference play.

Game 1 -- Louisiana Tech, L 5-1 Auburn's first loss of the season came at the hands of Louisiana Tech, where the Tigers mustered just one hit and scored its only run on an error by the Bulldogs. Chalea Clemmons was tagged with the loss, striking out six and giving up two earned runs over 5.1 innings of work.

Game 2 -- North Alabama, W 2-1 North Alabama put a run on the board in the first inning, but Auburn's SJ Geurin quickly settled in from the circle and didn't allow another run. The Tigers' struggles at the plate from Friday continued into Saturday morning, with just three hits. KK McCrary was responsible for two of the hits and both runs, with an RBI single in the first inning and a go-ahead solo home run in the fourth.

Game 3 -- Miami (OH), W 11-6 It was another comeback in favor of Auburn in Saturday's second game. Auburn trailed Miami 6-1 after three innings, before scoring five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to win 11-6. Rose Roach led the Tigers with four RBI in the win, two on a single in the fourth and two more on a fifth-inning double. Freshman AnnaLea Adams hit her second career home run in the sixth, as SJ Geurin got her team-leading eighth win from the circle.