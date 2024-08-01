"[Saturday] was amazing, I loved it," Tiller said. "Got time to talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Derrick) Nix and Coach Ben (Aigamaua), got to hang out. Auburn’s the place to be."

Langston Hughes tight end Xavier Tiller made his third visit to Auburn for Big Cat, as the Tigers continue to make him a priority in the 2026 class.

One of the nation's top tight ends visited for Big Cat.

Tiller, 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, is one of several 2026 tight ends that the Tigers have hosted this year. Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has done a nice job building up the relationship with Tiller, separating him from the rest.

"Coach Ben, we got a good connection," Tiller said. "He’s one of the coaches that I got the best connection with."

While on his visit, Tiller participated in a scavenger hunt and other Big Cat activities, but also got to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He wants me here," Tiller said. "He wants me to be here, but I’m just weighing my options out right now."

Freeze is riding momentum in the 2026 class, as three Rivals250 recruits jumped on board over the weekend, committing at Big Cat.

"It was cool," Tiller said. "It might have me commit next."