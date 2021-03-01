AuburnSports - Rivals250 ATH 'very high' on Auburn

Auburn’s new coaching staff has made an impression on four-star athlete Shemar James. It also has a message: Auburn wants him. Auburn wants him badly. “I hear from Auburn every day,” James said. “They are recruiting me very hard.”

James, from Faith Academy in Mobile, has heard from Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason, area recruiter Zac Etheridge and inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding. “I’ve talked to them all, but it’s mostly Coach Schmedding,” James said. James is fine with it. He’s quickly developed a bond with Schmedding. “Coach Schmedding, I really like him. He is awesome … awesome,” James said. “I like his consistency with me. He talks with me every day, sends me messages asking how I’m doing and stuff. He’s real straightforward with me, too.”