"It was good to see some familiar faces," Kromah said. "Good to talk to Coach (Derrick) Nix, good to talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze and everybody else on staff. It’s just great to be back. I just love the place, everybody loves me, everybody treats me like family."

Whether that's an official visit, unofficial visit or just a 7-on-7 competition, the 6-foot-2 running back loves the place.

Auburn is in Kromah's top four, along with Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. The Tigers have made Kromah a huge priority and talk with him everyday. It's not just him the staff talks with, though.

"They call my mom, they call my mentor, they call everybody, just check on them and check on me," Kromah said. "It shows that they’re making an effort to get out to more than just me. People that I love, people that are gonna be there to help me make my decision."

Before he makes that decision, Kromah has some more official visits to knock out. He's already taken his official visit to Auburn, he will be at Florida State this weekend, visit Tennessee June 14-16 and Georgia June 21-23.

However, even after those official visits, Kromah is planning to hold off on a decision.

"I’m not gonna decide in the summer," Kromah said. "I might wait until the fall."

When it does come down to it, what's gonna be important?

"If the staff and everybody are family oriented," Kromah said. "They come together as a family. Not just people working with each other, individuals working with each other, but pieces to make one big puzzle come together."