"It was good," Ewald said of the visit. "I haven’t been here in a long time so it was good to see the coaches, the facilities and people around."

With his last visit back in January, the Rivals100 defensive back visited Thursday.

It had been a couple months since Chris Ewald Jr. had visited Auburn.

Ewald, who previously was committed to Michigan, is being primarily recruited by secondary coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff.

"That’s my guy, I have a great relationship with him," Ewald said. "Real down to earth person, me and him got a real good relationship."

As far as McGriff's message? Well, there's not much of one. Rather, McGriff is hoping that the product the Tigers put on the field and the development of Auburn defensive backs speaks for itself.

"He’s just letting the work show for itself," Ewald said. "I’m just really watching how his players develop throughout the year and I’m gonna take that into account when it comes down to my final decision."

An official visit to Auburn is something that Ewald is working on, along with official visits to Penn State, Miami and Georgia. When it comes down to decision time, there are plenty of things Ewald will assess.

"There's gonna be a lot of things that go into it," Ewald said. "Coaching staff, coaching stability, players, environment, things like that."