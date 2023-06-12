Central-Phenix City defensive back Red Morgan is ready for his official visit to Auburn. He was on campus just last week for the 7-on-7 competition that Auburn held, but didn't get much one-on-one time with the coaching staff. That's what this week is for, as Morgan gets ready for his official visit. "Meeting all the coaches, building a relationship with all the coaches, spending time with the coaches and stuff," Morgan said on what he's trying to get out of the trip.

Red Morgan will take his official visit to Auburn June 12-14. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Going into the visit, he holds a close relationship with the Tigers' secondary coaches, but mostly with Wesley McGriff. "Me and Coach Crime (McGriff), we talk almost everyday," Morgan said. "That’s my dog." Auburn offered Morgan in mid-April, hosting him for a visit shortly after. Since then, the Tigers' interest in him has only increased. He feels like Auburn will take things to another level during his visit this week, as far as pushing toward a commitment. "I feel like that’s what every school should be doing," Morgan said. "I’m already looking forward to it. They’re a top priority for me. I’m a top priority for them, they’re a top priority for me."