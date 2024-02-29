Record setter
AUBURN | In just eight games at Auburn, Cooper Weiss has already broken one school record and tied another.
The Miami (Ohio) transfer stole four bases in a 9-1 win over Eastern Kentucky Feb.18. In a 12-3 win over Samford Tuesday night, Weiss stole four bases for a second time and also tied a school single-game record with four walks.
“I was kinda knocked up last year. This year, I made sure to put that in my game, using a stolen base to my advantage, creating chaos for the defense,” said Weiss.
“I wanted to provide something to this team. I didn’t even know those were the records. The game gave me the opportunity to do it.”
One of the players that Weiss now shares the walk record with is current hitting coach Gabe Gross, who serves as the third-base coach during games.
Against the Bulldogs, Weiss stole four bases in the first four innings but didn’t have another attempt the rest of the night.
“I keep looking at Gabe and he keeps giving me the red light. So we’re going to have to have a special talk about that,” joked Weiss.
Weiss was moved into the leadoff role for the Jax Classic tournament last weekend.
Against Wichita State, Weiss lined the ninth pitch of his opening at-bat into centerfield for a double. He had another nine-pitch at-bat to leadoff the Virginia game the next day.
He saw a total of 77 pitches in 16 plate appearances in the tournament.
“Just a spark plug. He’s giving us that leadoff at-bat,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “When he’s out there doing his thing, I think that plays good for the middle of the order.”
Weiss is batting .292 and leads AU with a .526 on-base percentage, 11 walks and 10 steals in 11 attempts. He’s also tied for the team lead with three doubles.
“I think I told (Karl Nonemaker) at some point in the fall that, ‘You know what, I just want the third baseman to be on the grass, the first baseman to acknowledge that I can push-tune and then the outfielders on the warning track,’” said Weiss.
“I think the leadoff position for me kind of is that. I just relish it."
Frank Thomas holds the AU single-season record with 73 walks in 1989 while Mailon Kent had a record 40 stolen bases in 1999.
No. 14 Auburn, 7-1, hosts UConn for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.