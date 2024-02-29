“I was kinda knocked up last year. This year, I made sure to put that in my game, using a stolen base to my advantage, creating chaos for the defense,” said Weiss.

The Miami (Ohio) transfer stole four bases in a 9-1 win over Eastern Kentucky Feb.18. In a 12-3 win over Samford Tuesday night, Weiss stole four bases for a second time and also tied a school single-game record with four walks.

AUBURN | In just eight games at Auburn, Cooper Weiss has already broken one school record and tied another.

“I wanted to provide something to this team. I didn’t even know those were the records. The game gave me the opportunity to do it.”

One of the players that Weiss now shares the walk record with is current hitting coach Gabe Gross, who serves as the third-base coach during games.

Against the Bulldogs, Weiss stole four bases in the first four innings but didn’t have another attempt the rest of the night.

“I keep looking at Gabe and he keeps giving me the red light. So we’re going to have to have a special talk about that,” joked Weiss.

Weiss was moved into the leadoff role for the Jax Classic tournament last weekend.

Against Wichita State, Weiss lined the ninth pitch of his opening at-bat into centerfield for a double. He had another nine-pitch at-bat to leadoff the Virginia game the next day.

He saw a total of 77 pitches in 16 plate appearances in the tournament.

“Just a spark plug. He’s giving us that leadoff at-bat,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “When he’s out there doing his thing, I think that plays good for the middle of the order.”