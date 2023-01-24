The Tigers’ first-year head coach along with offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, offensive line coach Jake Thornton and assistant offensive line coach Joe Bernardi have transformed the unit.

That all changed in just under six weeks with Hugh Freeze.

AUBURN | Auburn offensive line recruiting has been a problem-area for nearly a decade under the previous two coaches.

A total of seven new offensive linemen enrolled in January with another high school signee expected to enroll at the end of May.

The newcomers are led by three transfers in tackle Gunner Britton, tackle/guard Dillon Wade and center Avery Jones, and one junior college signee in tackle Izavion Miller.

All four are expected to immediately compete for starting positions during spring practice, which concludes with the A-Day game April 8.

The incoming group this spring also includes three high school signees in tackle Clay Wedin and centers Connor Lew and Bradyn Joiner.

Barring any attrition, AU is projected to have 16 offensive linemen on scholarship this fall, which includes four returning players with starting experience.

Both Kameron Stutts and Jeremiah Wright return after splitting time at guard last season. Tate Johnson was AU’s starting center before suffering a season-ending injury against Missouri and Jalil Irvin returns with one career start in the 2021 Birmingham Bowl.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart with all the new additions…

LEFT TACKLE

Sr. Gunner Britton (6-6, 305)

Jr. Dillon Wade (6-4, 290) **

So. Garner Langlo (6-6, 300)

TFr. Tyler Johnson (6-6, 300) ***

LEFT GUARD

Sr. Kameron Stutts (6-5, 339)

Sr. Jalil Irvin (6-3, 313)

So. Avery Jernigan (6-4, 310)

CENTER

Sr. Avery Jones (6-4, 288)

Jr. Tate Johnson (6-4, 285)

TFr. Connor Lew (6-3, 280)

TFr. Bradyn Joiner (6-2, 330)

RIGHT GUARD

Jr. Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335)

Jr. Dillon Wade (6-4, 290) **

RFr. E.J. Harris (6-5, 312)

RIGHT TACKLE

Jr. Izavion Miller (6-6, 320)

Jr. Dillon Wade (6-4, 290) **

So. Colby Smith (6-8, 324)

TFr. Clay Wedin (6-6, 295)

** Wade is probably AU's most versatile OL and could line up at several spots.

*** Johnson is scheduled to enroll at the end of May.

REBUILDING THE DL