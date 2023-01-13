Auburn’s new head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach have worked tirelessly over the last six weeks to completely rebuild the defensive front with the addition of seven new players.

It all started Dec. 18 when jumbo defensive tackle Stephen Johnson flipped his commitment from Arkansas to Auburn. Two days later, the Tigers secured commitments from junior college All-American Quientrail Jamison-Travis and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister, who can play outside linebacker or defensive end.

On Signing Day, the group secured one of the biggest flips in the country when edge Keldric Faulk switched from Florida State to Auburn.

And just in the last week, Auburn has added three key transfers in Maryland’s Mosiah Nasili-Kite Jan. 7, Purdue’s Lawrence Johnson Jan. 8 and Kentucky’s Justin Rogers Jan. 12.

On top of the additions, Freeze, Roberts and Garrett retained the commitments of Wilky Denaud, Brenton Williams and Darron Reed. All three signed Dec. 21 with Denaud and Williams enrolling in classes this week.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart with all the new additions…

NOSEGUARD

Sr. Justin Rogers (6-3, 332)

Jr. Jayson Jones (6-6, 328)

RFr. Enyce Sledge (6-3, 315)

TFr. Stephen Johnson (6-4, 315)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Sr. Marcus Harris (6-3, 294)

Sr. Mosiah Nasili-Kite (6-2, 310)

Sr. Lawrence Johnson (6-3, 310)

Jr. Zeke Walker (6-4, 304)

DEFENSIVE END

Jr. Jeffrey M’Ba (6-6, 313)

Jr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis (6-4, 280)

So. Tobechi Okoli (6-5, 272)

TFr. Wilky Denaud (6-4, 295)

TFr. Darron Reed (6-4, 260)

EDGE/OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

So. Dylan Brooks (6-4, 232)

Sr. Elijah McAllister (6-6, 265)

TFr. Keldric Faulk (6-5, 240)

TFr. Brenton Williams (6-4, 245)