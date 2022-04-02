Qua Russaw returns for surprise visit
Qua Russaw was scheduled to go to Georgia on Saturday with James Smith, but that's not where Russaw ended up on Saturday. Instead, he was on the Plains watching Auburn scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare.
It's the second trip to Auburn for Russaw this spring, after he was just on campus for Auburn's Junior Day on March 19th.
Russaw said an issue came up with Madhouse Training — where he and Smith train in Montgomery — so rather than go to Georgia he went to Auburn on Saturday. It was a trip to the Plains that was well worth it.
"It was good," Russaw said. "Got a chance to watch practice again, see how they operate, see how they move their Jack’s around and stuff. It was good."
Russaw is the No. 62 player in the Class of 2023 and the No. 9 player in the state, but his versatility to play multiple positions on defense is key. Mainly, his ability to rush the passer off the edge, a spot where Auburn has three scholarship players.
Both Derick Hall and Eku Leota are seniors at the EDGE spot, while Dylan Brooks is entering his redshirt freshman season at Auburn. There's an immediate need to pick up multiple edge rushers, and Russaw is one of the primary targets.
The ability to see the field immediately at Auburn is big for Russaw.
"Yes sir, it jumps out to me because next year, after that, they’re going to be gone so they’re going to need some more people," Russaw said. "It jumps out to me."
Russaw is planning to return to Auburn, and he isn't sure yet, but it could be as soon as Auburn's spring game next Saturday. Other planned visits include a trip to Tuscaloosa and going to Georgia.