Qua Russaw returns for surprise visit

Qua Russaw was scheduled to go to Georgia on Saturday with James Smith, but that's not where Russaw ended up on Saturday. Instead, he was on the Plains watching Auburn scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare. It's the second trip to Auburn for Russaw this spring, after he was just on campus for Auburn's Junior Day on March 19th.

Qua Russaw is one of Auburn's top targets on defense. (Christian Clemente)

Russaw said an issue came up with Madhouse Training — where he and Smith train in Montgomery — so rather than go to Georgia he went to Auburn on Saturday. It was a trip to the Plains that was well worth it. "It was good," Russaw said. "Got a chance to watch practice again, see how they operate, see how they move their Jack’s around and stuff. It was good."