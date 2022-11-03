“Al, getting back and seeing Al healthy now, seeing his athleticism, and him making plays. It was really, really good,” said Pearl.

The senior certainly showed it Wednesday night 87-69 exhibition win over UAH with 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting in just 23 minutes off the bench.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl called the last two weeks the best practices of Allen Flanigan’s career.

Flanigan, who missed the first half of last season due to an Achilles injury, added six rebounds and led the Tigers with four assists and three steals.

He had a plus/minus of +17, which was third-best on the team.

“Al was so productive when he was out there,” said Pearl. “He's able to get downhill and score through contact. He didn't hesitate at all with his jump shot. Was effective defensively. He was one of our top rebounders. Had a really good assist-turnover ratio, 4 and 2. That was a really, really good game for him.”

It was more than just Flanigan’s drives, passes, jump shots and dunks. Pearl also noticed a little swagger to his game that he hasn’t seen enough of since his sophomore season.

“I just think it's great for him to have a little joy out there,” said Pearl. “You saw him smiling out there. He had a presence out there, and it's just wonderful to see. And again, we saw a little bit of separation. Al separated himself a little bit tonight.”

Auburn opens the season Monday night against George Mason. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.