Official visit season has arrived. The first round of summer official visitors is this weekend, as Auburn plays host to three prospects. One of the nation's best running backs and two offensive linemen are set to make an appearance on the Plains. Here are the three names coming to town and the latest on each.

Andrew Babalola is the No. 95 overall player in the country. (Rivals.com)

Andrew Babalola (OL — Overland Park, Kansas) One of the top offensive line prospects in the country, Babalola will visit Auburn for the second time this weekend. He was last on campus in March, finally getting to meet the staff and see the facilities in-person. One of the biggest things for Babalola on his last trip was meeting with offense line coach Jake Thornton and seeing Thornton's plan for his development. Since then, there have been a number of visits to programs in all regions of the country, but Auburn impressed enough to get an official visit. "I'm looking forward to getting a better sense for the program and seeing if it’s the place for me," Babalola told Rivals.com. "Also looking forward to being around the players." Other programs to watch in this one include Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, USC and Kansas State to name a few.

Malachi Goodman (OL — Paramus, N.J.) Somewhat a surprising name for an official visit, Goodman was offered not too long ago by Auburn. He picked up an offer from the Tigers in late March, but the offers continue rolling in for the 6-foot-5 tackle. Goodman's already officially visited Illinois, but his weekends in June are completely booked with other official visits. They're not to mid-major programs either, they're all to championship caliber programs. He'll officially visit Penn State May 31-June 2, Georgia June 7-9, Alabama June 14-16 and USC June 21-23. We'll see what kind of bar Auburn can set for Goodman, as the Tigers look to add more offensive linemen in a class with four OL commits already.