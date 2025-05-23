Pope more consistent in second year

"It feels great," Pope said of being part of the five Auburn golfers to compete starting Friday. "Obviously, in a little bit better form this year, playing a little bit better than last year. And those guys, they obviously got to feel what it was like to bring a national championship home to Auburn and hoping I can get a taste of that for myself at the end of the week."

This year, the Lexington, Ky., native will play a massive role in hoping to help the Tigers repeat.

CARLSBAD, Calif. | As his teammates made it through the NCAA Regional and Championship last year on their way to delivering Auburn men's golf's first national title, Cayden Pope was watching from the sidelines.

Pope got his first taste of what an NCAA tournament feels like last week in Auburn as the No. 1 Tigers pulled away from the rest of the field. The sophomore shot 72 on the first day, 73 on the second and then a 71 in the final round to finish 13th in the individual race. While that gave him confidence heading into the championship at Omni La Costa, he was more excited about how the Tigers dominated the regional, winning by an eyepopping 27 strokes.

"I think that was big and playing as well as we did one through five, and everybody feeling good," Pope said.

Like many golfers, Pope's father, Greg, helped get him into the game, but Cayden also credits four of five other coaches who have helped him grow his game. While he played for Lexington Catholic High School, winning a state championship for the Knights, Pope decided to attend a school online following his freshman season. That allowed his game to reach another level.

"It freed up some time in the winter, so if I wanted to go down to Florida and do things like that or get him some practice when I can't due to the weather in Kentucky," he said.

Growing up in the shadow of Big Blue Nation, it would have made sense for Pope to be a huge Kentucky fan. That wasn't the case, even though he inherited his dad and grandfather's love of the nearby Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he shares a last name with arguably the most famous person in his home state: Mark Pope, the Wildcats' basketball coach.

"If you don't know me, I can tell you he's my uncle," Pope joked.

He's an Auburn Tiger instead, and he's now trying to help Nick Clinard's team to another title. Where does he think his game improved over the past year to put him in this spot now? Consistency.

"The good golf was there last year," Pope said. "Just obviously a lot more consistent this year."