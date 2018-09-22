AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.

Auburn 45-14

Auburn has something to prove after the way it misfired throughout the second half. I expect to see Chip Lindsey put his group's speed on display beyond the tackles and also let Boobee Whitlow establish himself as the No. 1 back. Defense? Solid as usual.

Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 52-13

This is going to be a snuff film.

Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.

Auburn 42-17

Auburn should be able to do what it wants against Arkansas, both offensively and defensively, and I believe it will. I expect the Tigers to work primarily on its run game as it prepares for the upcoming meat of the schedule. Maybe Auburn, after its fourth game of the season, can finally find its starting running back. Maybe.

Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 45-13

Gus Malzahn doesn’t want to embarrass one of his closest buds, but he needs his team to clean up the penalties and convert when they have opportunities.