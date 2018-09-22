Pick’em: Week 4
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jay G. Tate, frosted on top and sturdy on bottom.
Auburn 45-14
Auburn has something to prove after the way it misfired throughout the second half. I expect to see Chip Lindsey put his group's speed on display beyond the tackles and also let Boobee Whitlow establish himself as the No. 1 back. Defense? Solid as usual.
Dan Peck, the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 52-13
This is going to be a snuff film.
Jeffrey Lee, defending champ. Can skin a buck and run a trotline.
Auburn 42-17
Auburn should be able to do what it wants against Arkansas, both offensively and defensively, and I believe it will. I expect the Tigers to work primarily on its run game as it prepares for the upcoming meat of the schedule. Maybe Auburn, after its fourth game of the season, can finally find its starting running back. Maybe.
Bill Cameron, Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 45-13
Gus Malzahn doesn’t want to embarrass one of his closest buds, but he needs his team to clean up the penalties and convert when they have opportunities.
|GAMES
|JAY G (22-8)
|DAN (20-10)
|J LEE (19-11)
|BILL (18-12)
|
NEB at MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
N ILL at FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
TCU at TEX
|
TEX
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TEX
|
TTU at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
STAN at ORE
|
STAN
|
STAN
|
STAN
|
STAN
|
WIS at IOWA
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
S CAR at VU
|
S CAR
|
VU
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
MSU at UK
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
UF at TENN
|
UF
|
TENN
|
UF
|
TENN
|
ARK at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Hunter Adams, your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 31-13
Ben Wolk, Mr. Man Bun and millennial representative.
Auburn 35-7
Auburn gets rid of most of the rust in the running game against a far inferior SEC opponent.
Bryan Matthews, obsessive walker and human-stork hybrid.
Auburn 45-7
Not sure if Auburn is going to boat-race Arkansas like the last two years or sort of slop around to a fairly comfortable win. I could see it going either way, but I’ll go with a big game for Jarrett Stidham and his wideouts in another blowout of the Hawgs.
|GAMES
|HUNTER (18-12)
|BEN (17-13)
|BMATT (17-13)
|
NEB at MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
N ILL at FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
N ILL
|
TCU at TEX
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TEX
|
TTU at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
STAN at ORE
|
STAN
|
STAN
|
ORE
|
WIS at IOWA
|
WIS
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
S CAR at VU
|
S CAR
|
VU
|
S CAR
|
MSU at UK
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
UF at TENN
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
ARK at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB