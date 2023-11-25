AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bill Cameron (7-3, 76-34), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Alabama 38-16

Auburn played by far its worst game of the season last week, proving that the Tigers have a very small margin of error to win. No doubt they will put forth a tremendous effort this week, and the game is at Jordan-Hare, but the matchups heavily favor the Tide. It's hard to figure how the Auburn defense can contain Jalen Milroe, and if the Tigers can't run the ball enough to take pressure off Payton Thorne it will be a disappointing end to the regular season.

Henry Patton (7-3, 75-35), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Alabama 41-24

Despite the score, I very much think this game is going to be close. Despite the atrocity that Auburn put up last week, Jordan-Hare is going to be on fire and that I believe will help Auburn’s offense start the game well. I think it’ll be a one possession game going into the break, but I think Alabama will impose its will especially on the ground, like New Mexico State did, and walk out with a difficult, but fairly comfortable win.

Caleb Jones (6-4, 74-36), a river rat in a kayak

Alabama 27-16

I probably would have picked Auburn to win this game had the Tigers not done whatever it was they did last week against New Mexico State. I do think Hugh Freeze finds a way to refocus his team, but at the end of the day, Alabama is more talented and becomes too much for the Tigers. But hey, Auburn was more talented than New Mexico State on paper, so we'll see what happens. I'm still picking the Tide, though.

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 73-37), always served with frosty tips.

Alabama 27-17

Two weeks ago, I viewed this Auburn team as a solid, middle-of-the-pack SEC team potentially capable of beating Alabama at home. Then came The Loss. Now I'm at a loss when it comes to understanding this team's trajectory. It will take a nearly perfect game for these Tigers to beat Alabama and I just don't think this team has "nearly perfect" in its repertoire, to be completely honest.