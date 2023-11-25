Pick’em: Week 13
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
Bill Cameron (7-3, 76-34), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Alabama 38-16
Auburn played by far its worst game of the season last week, proving that the Tigers have a very small margin of error to win. No doubt they will put forth a tremendous effort this week, and the game is at Jordan-Hare, but the matchups heavily favor the Tide. It's hard to figure how the Auburn defense can contain Jalen Milroe, and if the Tigers can't run the ball enough to take pressure off Payton Thorne it will be a disappointing end to the regular season.
Henry Patton (7-3, 75-35), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Alabama 41-24
Despite the score, I very much think this game is going to be close. Despite the atrocity that Auburn put up last week, Jordan-Hare is going to be on fire and that I believe will help Auburn’s offense start the game well. I think it’ll be a one possession game going into the break, but I think Alabama will impose its will especially on the ground, like New Mexico State did, and walk out with a difficult, but fairly comfortable win.
Caleb Jones (6-4, 74-36), a river rat in a kayak
Alabama 27-16
I probably would have picked Auburn to win this game had the Tigers not done whatever it was they did last week against New Mexico State. I do think Hugh Freeze finds a way to refocus his team, but at the end of the day, Alabama is more talented and becomes too much for the Tigers. But hey, Auburn was more talented than New Mexico State on paper, so we'll see what happens. I'm still picking the Tide, though.
Jay G. Tate (6-4, 73-37), always served with frosty tips.
Alabama 27-17
Two weeks ago, I viewed this Auburn team as a solid, middle-of-the-pack SEC team potentially capable of beating Alabama at home. Then came The Loss. Now I'm at a loss when it comes to understanding this team's trajectory. It will take a nearly perfect game for these Tigers to beat Alabama and I just don't think this team has "nearly perfect" in its repertoire, to be completely honest.
|GAMES
|BILL
|HENRY
|CALEB
|JAY G
|
OHST at MICH
|
OHST
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
IND at PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
SJSU at UNLV
|
UNLV
|
UNLV
|
UNLV
|
UNLV
|
WIS at MIN
|
MIN
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
MARY at RUT
|
MARY
|
MARY
|
RUT
|
MARY
|
VT at UVA
|
VT
|
VT
|
VT
|
VT
|
UNC at NCST
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
NCST
|
UNC
|
UK at LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
FSU at UF
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
ALA at AUB
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
Brian Stultz (6-4, 73-37), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Alabama 35-17
Auburn will show some fight, something that was missing last week, but the Crimson Tide will be too much as they walk out of Jordan-Hare with a win.
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 71-39), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 23-20
I'm not letting all eight picks go to Alabama in a home Iron Bowl despite how I might feel about the current states of both programs. Crazy things happen once the sun goes down in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Perhaps Bama will clang a couple of more field goals off the uprights and a talented AU secondary will come up with a pick-6 or two. It'll take a monumental effort from the coaches, players and fans to pull this one off, but I've seen it done before.
Dan Peck (6-4, 66-44), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Alabama 31-16
I think this is either a close game that Alabama wins in the fourth quarter or a rout that Alabama wins in the first five minutes. Auburn can’t match Alabama’s depth; the only way AU wins is by building a big lead and holding on when Alabama surges back. I just don’t see it.
Hunter Adams (5-5, 66-44), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Alabama
Bama big. Saban is out for Hugh’s blood and would love to try and stamp out any momentum Auburn has in recruiting.
|GAMES
|STULTZ
|BMATT
|DAN
|HUNTER
|
OHST at MICH
|
MICH
|
OHST
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
IND at PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
PUR
|
SJSU at UNLV
|
SJSU
|
UNLV
|
UNLV
|
UNLV
|
WIS at MIN
|
WIS
|
MIN
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
MARY at RUT
|
MARY
|
MARY
|
MARY
|
MARY
|
VT at UVA
|
VT
|
VT
|
UVA
|
VT
|
UNC at NCST
|
UNC
|
NCST
|
UNC
|
NCST
|
UK at LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
UK
|
FSU at UF
|
UF
|
FSU
|
FSU
|
UF
|
ALA at AUB
|
ALA
|
AUB
|
ALA
|
ALA