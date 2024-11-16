Pick’em: Week 12

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (5-5, 60-30), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 38-10

This game is nothing to get excited about — kickoff is early, it's against a group of five team and the same offense that put Auburn fans to sleep last time out returns this week. Facing a UL Monroe team riding a three-game losing streak, Auburn should steamroll this team. Emphasis on should. Defense dominates, offense plays bearable football and Auburn fans roll Toomer's because a win is a win. Especially this season. Give me the Tigers.

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 56-34), always served with frosty tips.

No matter who stands behind center, Auburn should be better than ULM. Come on, now. I know this season has been basically pure misery, but this Tigers team still has enough fight and guile to pull out these kinds of games, right? RIGHT? Why do I hear crickets?

Auburn 48-10





Henry Patton (6-4, 54-36), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 41-10

Okay, look: ULM is not New Mexico State or even close. Auburn should walk to a win, but notice I said should. I can’t really discount anything with this team at this point. But if Auburn comes out serious for the first two quarters then it’ll walk away with an easy victory. The main question is what the quarterback situation will look like.





Brian Stultz (5-5, 53-37), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 34=13

Auburn should run the ball continuously against the Warhawks, taking the game out of Payton Thorne’s hands. Saying that, Thorne will now probably throw for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns. Anyway, Tigers win.



