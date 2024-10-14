Physical and mental benefits from off-week

AUBURN | The off week couldn’t have come at a better time for Auburn, which was reeling from a 2-4 start. Hugh Freeze is counting on a healthier and more mentally focused team to show up the second half of the season. “Excited to get back into a game week. We had a much-needed off week last week, which was good for our physical bodies and our mental side,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Obviously disappointing to be sitting where we are record-wise and determined that we must play more consistent football in all three phases. We've got to coach that better.

Auburn is looking to step up in the second half of the season. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“We spent a lot of time last week looking at what we think needs to be done in order for us to do that because we've got obviously a very difficult schedule ahead. Two games on the road against two teams that are playing really, really good football.” Auburn practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday last week and then Freeze gave the players some extra time off for fall break. Freeze said Wednesday’s practice was especially physical. “I thought the Tuesday one they attacked extremely well. And Wednesday was energetic as you can imagine with them knowing they had fall break on Thursday and Friday,” said Freeze. “It really fell at a good time for us. I thought their energy was great. The emphasis was on us, man, here are the things we've got to get better on, these short distances and critical downs on both sides and red zone. “And really, what is our bread and butter and let's try to make it look at maybe different ways. But we probably don't need more. Let's do less and keep doing it better … I think everybody needed a little break. The coaches, players, and obviously did some recruiting also. It was a good open week.”