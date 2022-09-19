Pearl focused on NIL
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl has long wanted a men's basketball-only facility built on Auburn's campus, much like the football one currently being erected. But, with NIL (name, image and likeness) being such a massive thing in college athletics now, he knows his and the program's focus must shift to that.
"Here's what we've got to do: We've got to take care of the NIL space first, in all sports," Pearl said. "That's got to be one of our commitments and our objectives."
With the arrival of NIL and the number of players in the transfer portal, it is critical for Auburn's athletic department to get the ball rolling when it comes to being able to compete with other programs. While basketball has had no problem bringing in top recruits due to its success under Pearl, football recruiting is currently suffering. The lack of organization in the NIL business could be one of the main reasons.
But it will matter for basketball in the future when it comes to signing the best recruits in the nation. Introducing On To Victory, a NIL collective where Auburn fans can present NIL opportunities to Auburn student-athletes is a good start.
"We've got some other things to take care of before we take care of the practice facility," Pearl said.
And, as the Auburn basketball head coach pointed out, it's not like the program has been suffering without the use of a basketball-only facility.
"We've won sharing the practice facility with the volleyball team and the women's basketball team and gymnastics being in there," Pearl said.
Still, that doesn't wane his desire to one day have a facility that he can call his own. Pearl is confident that it will be top-notch when that time comes.
"Would I love a better teaching space?" Pearl said. "Would it be easier on our student-athletes to be able to have us not have to share time with everybody? We're making it work. But when we do it, we're gonna do it right."