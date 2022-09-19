AUBURN | Bruce Pearl has long wanted a men's basketball-only facility built on Auburn's campus, much like the football one currently being erected. But, with NIL (name, image and likeness) being such a massive thing in college athletics now, he knows his and the program's focus must shift to that.

"Here's what we've got to do: We've got to take care of the NIL space first, in all sports," Pearl said. "That's got to be one of our commitments and our objectives."

With the arrival of NIL and the number of players in the transfer portal, it is critical for Auburn's athletic department to get the ball rolling when it comes to being able to compete with other programs. While basketball has had no problem bringing in top recruits due to its success under Pearl, football recruiting is currently suffering. The lack of organization in the NIL business could be one of the main reasons.