Payton in pole position
AUBURN | Payton Thorne has taken on all the challengers this spring and will emerge as Auburn’s first-team quarterback.
The battle to be the starter for the opener against Alabama A&M on Aug. 31, however, will be determined in fall camp.
Sophomore Holden Geriner and redshirt freshman Hank Brown showed enough progress this spring to continue that competition.
“Payton will still be in the lead pole position come fall camp right now based on what we've seen this spring,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “But I do think that the gap's not very far from him and Hank and Holden.
“That doesn't mean Walker (White)’s not doing well. He's just learning. But he's really, really talented. Going into fall camp, Payton will be in that No. 1 spot.”
Throne started last season after transferring from Michigan State. He completed 162 of 266 passes (60.9 percent) for 1,755 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 515 yards and three touchdowns on 134 carries.
He struggled in AU’s 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl, completing 13 of 27 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Geriner came in to compete just 1 of 6 passes with an interception, before Brown finished the game completing 7 of 9 for 132 yards.
After the game, Freeze made it clear that the quarterback competition would be open going into spring.
Now 13 practices into spring, Freeze has seen improvement from all three along with White, who enrolled as a true freshman in January.
“They absolutely have improved from week one until now,” said Freeze. “They are processing the expectations we have pretty well. They are taking care of the ball much better than week one. I think the competition between Hank, Holden and Payton has been really good.
“Walker has got incredible arm strength, but as a freshman is swimming a little bit with a lot of the things he’s seeing from the defense. There’s a lot of different looks that our defense gives. Excited about what he can be also. I like the competition we’re seeing there.”
Auburn will conclude spring drills this week with a practice Thursday afternoon and the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.