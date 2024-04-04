AUBURN | Payton Thorne has taken on all the challengers this spring and will emerge as Auburn’s first-team quarterback. The battle to be the starter for the opener against Alabama A&M on Aug. 31, however, will be determined in fall camp. Sophomore Holden Geriner and redshirt freshman Hank Brown showed enough progress this spring to continue that competition.

Thorne throws with the quarterbacks during spring drills. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“Payton will still be in the lead pole position come fall camp right now based on what we've seen this spring,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “But I do think that the gap's not very far from him and Hank and Holden. “That doesn't mean Walker (White)’s not doing well. He's just learning. But he's really, really talented. Going into fall camp, Payton will be in that No. 1 spot.” Throne started last season after transferring from Michigan State. He completed 162 of 266 passes (60.9 percent) for 1,755 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 515 yards and three touchdowns on 134 carries. He struggled in AU’s 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl, completing 13 of 27 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Geriner came in to compete just 1 of 6 passes with an interception, before Brown finished the game completing 7 of 9 for 132 yards. After the game, Freeze made it clear that the quarterback competition would be open going into spring.