Gilbert's father a big factor in his success

"Just kind of put a club in my hand and said, try it, see what happens," the sophomore said. "And I never put one down after that."

Once he put that first club in Josiah's hands at age 11, it was love at first sight.

Jeremy Gilbert didn't put a club in his son's hands until he was 11. Despite being a below-scratch golfer and one year away from competing on the PGA Tour of Australia when the family moved to the United States, Gilbert didn't push his son into the sport. He let him play baseball, basketball, cricket, Australian football: all things a boy might do in Queensland.

Not that the younger Gilbert took it seriously at the beginning. He said it wasn't until he was 15 or 16 that he looked at the sport as a future. That's when his father and he started refining things that would turn him into one of the top players in college golf in 2025.

Fortune was in it for Nick Clinard and Auburn in Jeremy getting him into golf, as well as the family decision to move from Australia to Prattville, Ala., in December 2021. It was a massive decision brought on by the COVID-19 virus, but it was also easier because the family were dual citizens of both countries.

Despite that, the move wasn't as easy as Josiah might have hoped.

"It was very rough," he said. "The first three, four months, just getting used to everything and getting settled."

Josiah's game struggled following the move, as did his ability to stay in shape. All of the new restaurants that America provided, and learning which ones he could eat healthily at was a learning process.

As usual, the family hero came to the rescue.

"Mom (Erika) was great about it," the golfer said. "She's a great cook."

As a freshman last season, Gilbert took some time to find his footing at the collegiate level. It wasn't until halfway through the schedule that he turned it on. There was no stopping him then, helping the Tigers to their first national title.

Now, he's at Omni La Costa again, looking for the repeat. Josiah credits his father for helping him grow as a golfer since they both realized his talent for the game.

"He's been a mentor and someone I can look up to and always bounce ideas off, which is great to have in both a swing coach and a dad," Josiah said.

But, the more important question is this: can the father take down the son on the course?

"No, he cannot," Josiah said. "I stand by that."

Challenge presented.