Valdes staying cool and collected

"I feel like the best one that I know is last year when he told us that we weren't going to lose for the rest of the season, and we didn't," he said. "I felt like that was pretty cool. So I'd say that's the story."

Leaving out the ones that stay off the record, Valdes finally came up with his favorite: the one that drove the Tigers to last year's national title.

Brendan Valdes has been playing for Nick Clinard for four years, so if you ask if he has stories about his coach, the Orlando, Fla., native has to ponder the question for a bit.

The senior, currently ranked No. 2 in the PGA Tour University rankings, has been a constant presence for No. 1 Auburn since he arrived in 2021, playing in 47 tournaments during his four seasons. In last year's final match against Florida State, he beat his opponent in dominating fashion, 4 & 3, to clinch Auburn's second point.

If you watch him on the course, though, you will notice he never seems stressed. That's part of a personality that shines whether he is putting for birdie or appearing in a YouTube video showcasing the Tigers' facility. He feels that mentality helps his game.

"I try and just stay pretty lighthearted out there," Valdes said. "I mean, we're all out here playing a game that we all love, so I don't see much reason to get too pissed off anything in that realm or region. But if I can just stay mentally in the game every time I play, then I feel like it helps me that way. Just staying a little cool, collected, focused and happy."

He and his teammates have an advantage heading into the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif., by knowing the ins and outs of the course. Even with the target of being the top overall seed on their back, Valdes thinks the Tigers can use that opportunity to hopefully repeat.

"We've played that course more times than pretty much every other team, so we know it pretty well, and we obviously feel very comfortable around the course," he said.

Valdes is also confident that if the Tigers show up and do what they are capable of, the title is very well within reach.

"We're just focused on doing the same thing," he said." Just focus up and play our game. And if we play our game, then I don't think any team in the country can beat us."

As for going out with a bang in his collegiate career, Valdes isn't shy of explaining how momentous it would be for him and his fellow seniors.

"It means the world," he said. "We were able to win last year, and we would love two in a row. That'd be a pretty great way for myself, Carson, and Ryan to finish out our careers."

But back to Clinard. Following Jackson Koivun's individual victory in the regional, the coach was held to his bet that if the sophomore won the prize, he would grow a beard. Valdes gave an update on that.

"I think that man is shaving," he said. "It's unbelievable."

Did the fact that Clinard had an award function to attend on Monday change his mind on the beard not appearing yet? Not even close.

"That doesn't matter," Valdes said while laughing. "You made a bet."

If the Tigers return to the Plains with the trophy, surely Clinard won't mind following up on that bet one bit.