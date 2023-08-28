“Love his energy. Love the way he practices. Love the juice he brings to the field,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “O has improved each week.”

Kelly, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, is listed as a co-starter with transfer Jyaire Shorter at one outside receiver positions on Auburn’s preseason depth chart.

Freeze was quick to point out that’s not an official depth chart during Monday’s weekly press conference, but it’s been clear from observing fall drills that Kelly will have a much bigger role on this year’s team.

His teammates have certainly taken notice.

“Omari is a playmaker,” said tight end Luke Deal. “When he first stepped on campus, I remember vividly remember seeing him make plays, his speed. I remember watching him run down on kickoffs the first time and I was like, ‘Man, this guy has some wheels. I’d like some of those. I’d like to be able to run as fast as him.’ I can’t.

“He’s a playmaker, but more than that, he’s a really good morale booster around the locker room. He’s always got energy. The guy’s in that receiver room, you can tell, there’s a couple of guys in that receiver room that bring the energy and people look to them. He’s one of those guys. When we need a play, every time we need something and we’re flat or we go through the motions on offense, he’s one of the guys who gets us out of that. That speaks a lot to his character, to his talent and to his energy on the football team."

Auburn opens the season Saturday against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.