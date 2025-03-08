DE commit: 'I feel I made the right choice'

"It was great, just building my relationship with Coach Roc," Harris said.

The Rivals100 defensive end made a multi-day trip to Auburn this week, arriving on campus Thursday and departing Friday to watch workouts and catch up with defensive ends coach Roc Bellantoni, who was hired earlier this year.

His commitment to the Tigers is just as strong today as it was when he made it at Big Cat Weekend last summer.

It's been eight months since Hezekiah Harris committed to Auburn.

Bellantoni was brought on staff in January, following the departure of Josh Aldridge, who took the defensive coordinator job at East Carolina. Since joining the staff, Bellantoni has started building up his relationship with Harris.

"He's a great coach, experience, he's really experienced," Harris said. "Nothing but good things to say about him."

What's Bellantoni been telling him?

"Just work with him and give him a chance," Harris said.

Over the next couple of weeks, the Auburn commit will hit the road to take several spring visits to other programs. He'll plans to see Florida, Tennessee and USC, but noted that it would be tough for those schools to change his mind.

"I feel I made the right choice," Harris said.

Harris will return to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend on April 5.