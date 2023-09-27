“There are some parts of our offense that just there wasn’t that connection, there wasn’t that swagger,” said tight end Luke Deal. “There wasn’t that, just, being excited for each and every play. There was no rhythm. And that’s something we’ve gotta get back. Something that we definitely had all offseason, fall camp, all that.

But that same offense absolutely took it to this defense at times during fall camp. It’s just a matter of putting it all together and playing with more confidence.

AUBURN | While Auburn’s defense has played solid or better all season, the offense has struggled and is coming off its worst game after totaling just 200 yards in a 27-10 loss at Texas A&M.

“If you were out there, you saw it. It’s in there. I think there’s just some things we’ve gotta clean up. Doing the little things right and being excited doing them. I think that’s going to be a big deal – just getting our swagger back.”

Auburn’s running game is already working pretty good, ranked second in the SEC averaging 197.8 yards per game. But turning six- and seven-yard runs into 15- to 20-yarders is an area they’re capable of improving by sustaining blocks and getting better effort from the receivers.

The passing game needs a whole lot of work after three quarterbacks combined to go 9 of 23 for 58 yards against the Aggies. Starting quarterback Payton Thorne is ranked 13th in the conference with a 137.76 QBR.

“The biggest tale is how you bounce back from adversity,” said Deal. “There are guys who will tank in this position across the country and then there are guys who are going to rise from the ashes. I have faith in all of our players and I believe in all of them. We got to know each other really well in the offseason and that's just something I have a lot of faith in them because I know their why, I know why they come out here and do what they do every day.

“I trust that it'll happen. We're going to have to have a really good week of preparation and Payton's one of those guys, he's going to come in here and prepare and so are the rest of the quarterbacks.”

The defense believes too. They’re not about to start pointing fingers or placing blame. There’s still a long season ahead and they’ve seen the offense at its best.

“I know those guys are going to pick it up,” said defensive tackle Marcus Harris. “That’s their first test. I know those guys are resilient. They’re going to get in here everyday and try to get better. I have seen it happen.

“After a day in fall camp when we were beating them, they came back the next day and looked totally different. I know those guys are going to buy-in and try to change it around.”

Auburn hosts No. 1 Georgia this Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.