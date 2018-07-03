ATLANTA | The state of Alabama’s top prospect has four finalists and a target date to announce his decision. Clay Webb from Oxford (Ala.) High School, rated a five-star and the nation’s No. 1 center and No. 10 overall prospect by Rivals, has narrowed his list to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Clemson. “It’s the people,” said Webb of what stands out about his final four schools. “How well I know the people there and the people that are coming there.”

Webb has narrowed his list to Alabama, Auburn. Georgia and Clemson. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Webb, 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, plans to announce his decision and sign with the school of his choice on the first Signing Day, Dec. 20. “I’m just going to visit some schools and get to know the players better,” said Webb of his plans between now and December. Webb attended an Auburn Junior Day this spring and plans to be back later this summer or fall. He’s got a long-standing relationship with offensive line coach J.B. Grimes. “When I first met him I was in eighth grade at one of their camps, and that’s when I first got offered by them,” Webb said. “When he came back, I felt like I already knew him and it’s nice getting to have a refresher with him last time I was up there. “I really like Auburn. It’s like being back in Oxford.”

Many recruiting analysts expect Webb to end up at Alabama where he’s visited at least a half dozen times over the past year. But he insists he didn’t grow up a fan of any schools and his finalists are all even at this time. “I actually grew up watching MMA and UFC and that kind of stuff. My dad and I do a lot of watching fighting and boxing,” he said.

TIGERS TRENDING WITH LONE STAR RECEIVER

An official visit a couple of weeks ago has Auburn among the favorites for one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects.

Four-star Jalen Curry from St. Pius X in Houston, Texas currently lists the Tigers along with Tennessee and LSU in his top three. “Auburn is definitely up there,” Curry said. “Very good program and first school to offer me so I’ll always remember that. They were the first school to believe in me and a very successful program. The environment there is very cool, I feel comfortable there, and the academics are very good as well. “I really liked it my first go-around, felt comfortable there. And the same thing, I felt comfortable there coming back.”

Curry plans to return to Auburn for a cookout on July 28. He could be committing at about the same time too. “I’ll maybe commit at the end of July. If not, I may commit for the early signing day,” he said. “I’m just listening to what everybody has to say, evaluating everything and making sure I make the best decision for me and my family.” Curry, who is rated a four-star and the nation’s No. 14 wide receiver and No. 72 overall prospect, remains open to other schools. He’s still talking with Florida State, a school he originally committed to, and Texas A&M, where many of the Seminoles former coaches including Jimbo Fisher currently reside.

AUBURN IN FINAL FOUR FOR BATON ROUGE 4-STAR

Could Auburn or another SEC West team swoop into Baton Rouge, La., and steal four-star athlete Christian Harris from LSU? Harris is certainly open to the idea.

“If I end up leaving, I don’t think it would be that hard,” Harris said. “This really isn’t a problem for me. My brother went to Wake Forest. It just depends on where I feel best and who I have the best relationship with.” And when it comes to relationships, Texas A&M and Alabama probably hold the edge with Harris right now. He’s visits both schools four to five times one the past year. Those two schools along with Auburn and LSU comprise his final four schools.