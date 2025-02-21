Notebook: Fabian setting the standard

AUBURN | Deric Fabian is off to a hot start at the plate, in the field and in the dugout. Auburn’s senior captain is leading the team with a .444 average and six RBI. He’s had a triple, home run and is 3 for 3 in stolen bases. In four starts at shortstop and one at second base, Fabian has a 1.000 fielding percentage with 10 assists. He’s also one of the Tigers’ most vocal team leaders.

Fabian has helped Auburn to a 4-1 start. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“Fabian is doing a great job of leading. That’s our coach on the field,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “You've got a captain and a guy that helps you run your infield, and can communicate and talk to somebody on the field, and he's swinging the bat good. “I think the challenge coming out of last year to this year is the consistency to do that for a long period of time.” In his first season after transferring from Florida last year, Fabian batted .268 with nine doubles, five home runs and 27 RBI. But it included a 1 for 32 slump during the middle of the season. “Man, am I rooting for him,” said Thompson. “Because that's a winning human being, and the whole nine yards. But the game don't care, and the game asks for consistency. He couldn't have got off to a better start from checking every box. “I think as long as he just takes all his experiences from his whole career and just keeps thinking of this game one day at a time, and continuing to try to do something, there's no reason why that Fabian can't sit there and absolutely do an amazing job like he has to start this season.” Auburn (4-1) hosts Wright State for a three-game series this weekend. Game times are 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, noon Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+.