Notebook: Cutting Cannon loose
AUBURN | With staff ace Joseph Gonzalez out for at least three more weeks, Auburn needs some of its younger pitchers to step up in conference play.
Sophomore Will Cannon put his best foot forward last week and could take on a more important role in this weekend’s three-game series against Georgia at Plainsman Park.
“He’s definitely trusting his pitches a lot more,” said catcher Carter Wright. “He’s developed a changeup that we really like as a staff. His fastball is always going to play for us.”
Cannon began the season as the Tigers’ closer. But last week he had two extended relief outings throwing 2.1 scoreless inning against Georgia Tech and 4.2 shutout innings at Arkansas.
“If he’s one of our top five pitchers, how do I create an opportunity for him to pitch at game time?” asked AU coach Butch Thompson. “If somebody can give you three or four innings and they’re one of your best guys, we’ve got to find a way to use him.
“I think he could start. I’ve got a feeling that we’re going to try to find a competitive moment for one of our best pitchers is probably what I’m thinking in regards to Will Cannon this weekend.”
Thompson will send graduate left-hander Tommy Vail (2-1, 2.55 ERA) to the mound Thursday night to facer UGA freshman right-hander Kolten Smith (1-0, 5.19). Friday night it will be TBA vs. junior left-hander Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.96) and Saturday freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt (0-1, 4.87) vs. junior left-hander Liam Sullivan (3-1, 2.28).
Thursday night’s game will begin at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network, Friday night at 6 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+ and Saturday at 2 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.
INJURY UPDATE: Gonzalez, who is still experiencing soreness in his back shoulder, was visited by Dr. James Andrews this week and is expected to be out 3-6 weeks. The news is better on outfielder Bobby Peirce (hamstring) and first baseman Cooper McMurray (ankle).
“The positive news is we don’t think there’s any surgery in the future for what (Gonzalez) is experiencing now,” said Thompson. “I think there’s a chance we get some guys back. Peirce might be DH instead of being in the outfield first time back. Same with McMurray. I would love to have those two back on the 27-man roster.”
ON THE UP AND UP: The injuries have provided opportunities to a couple of Auburn’s freshmen. Chris Stanfield has started 13 consecutive games in the outfield and is hitting .340 with a .540 slugging percentage. Gavin Miller has started four of the last six games at third base and is batting .294.
“These guys are going to be really, really good players,” said Thompson. “This is only speeding that process up with the experience they’re getting right now. We think (Miller) can stand in and have an at-bat. I think he’s slowly proving that and I hope he’s gaining some confidence. A couple of plays he’d like to have back and we used a defensive replacement (Tuesday) night but he’ll continue to grow in that spot.”
SENSE OF URGENCY: Auburn and Georgia were two of five teams to be swept last weekend. That puts a lot of pressure on both teams to not fall too far behind this early in the race.
“I think this is a huge week for everybody in the conference,” said Thompson. “The resiliency, the ability to punch back must be there. This is SEC baseball. You’re going to get punched in the mouth. It’s the ability to punch back, to perform and throw punches at game time, is critical.”