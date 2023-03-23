AUBURN | With staff ace Joseph Gonzalez out for at least three more weeks, Auburn needs some of its younger pitchers to step up in conference play. Sophomore Will Cannon put his best foot forward last week and could take on a more important role in this weekend’s three-game series against Georgia at Plainsman Park. “He’s definitely trusting his pitches a lot more,” said catcher Carter Wright. “He’s developed a changeup that we really like as a staff. His fastball is always going to play for us.”

Cannon threw 7.0 scoreless innings last week. (Jacob Taylor/Auburn athletics)

Cannon began the season as the Tigers’ closer. But last week he had two extended relief outings throwing 2.1 scoreless inning against Georgia Tech and 4.2 shutout innings at Arkansas. “If he’s one of our top five pitchers, how do I create an opportunity for him to pitch at game time?” asked AU coach Butch Thompson. “If somebody can give you three or four innings and they’re one of your best guys, we’ve got to find a way to use him. “I think he could start. I’ve got a feeling that we’re going to try to find a competitive moment for one of our best pitchers is probably what I’m thinking in regards to Will Cannon this weekend.” Thompson will send graduate left-hander Tommy Vail (2-1, 2.55 ERA) to the mound Thursday night to facer UGA freshman right-hander Kolten Smith (1-0, 5.19). Friday night it will be TBA vs. junior left-hander Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.96) and Saturday freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt (0-1, 4.87) vs. junior left-hander Liam Sullivan (3-1, 2.28). Thursday night’s game will begin at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network, Friday night at 6 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+ and Saturday at 2 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.