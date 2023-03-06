The Auburn freshman batted a team-best .462 in four games, starting three, including two doubles, one triple, four runs scored, three RBI and one stolen base.

Chris Stanfield certainly made the case this week that he should be a full-time starter.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson always talks about the players making the lineup once the season gets started.

“When you see a young player do that, it’s really, really exciting,” Thompson said after Friday night’s win over Lipscomb. “There’s a lot of tools and man, this guy is going to be able to do some things for us. We won’t get over our skis or ahead of ourselves, but an exciting night for our program to see a player like that play that way.”

Stanfield started all three games in the sweep over Lipscomb in place of senior Bobby Peirce, who was nursing a tight hamstring. A natural centerfielder, Stanfield began the season as the fourth outfielder behind Peirce, fifth-year senior Kason Howell and Kent State transfer Justin Kirby.

Howell, who played his 200th game Friday, has taken Stanfield under his wing and helped mentor the first-year player out of Tallahassee, Fla.

“It’s just a joy being around a guy like that who is trying to do everything he can to gain inches on his game,” said Howell. “Chris is an unbelievable talent. You saw what he can do on the field and he’s only going to get better from here.

“He’s a great teammate, really coachable, good guy, high character and obviously his talent on the baseball field. His ceiling is super, super high. It’s been awesome to have him on the team.”

With first baseman Cooper McMurray injuring his ankle Saturday, the door could be open for Stanfield to continue to start once Peirce returns.

Thompson said last week that freshman Ike Irish, who leads the team with a .535 average, would get an opportunity to play first base in the next couple of weeks.

With Irish moving to first, that would open up the designated hitter spot to one of the outfielders such as Stanfield or Kirby.

For his part, Stanfield is prepared to do do anything his coaches ask.

“I’ve been putting work in and just trying to help wherever I can, help us win,” he said.

CAPTAIN ALPHA: Howell had a strong week batting .333 with three runs scored, four doubles, four RBI and one stolen base. Friday night was a special one for the Argyle, Texas native, getting his 200th career hit in the first at-bat of his 200th career game.

“He’s a captain, he’s kinda the alpha and he’s always been in there since day one and a good player,” said Thompson. “I know guys have done it probably in a shorter year but let’s play this season out. It is going to be huge, especially in our time here, of Kason’s contributions to this program. And you’re not going to be able to measure it just with his stats. It’s going to be impossible to measure what he’s done for a Chris Stanfield, but really everybody that’s been around him. He’s a player that’s intent on leaving a great legacy. Already has.”

PUSHED BACK AGAIN: Joseph Gonzalez’s return from a sore shoulder may take another week. The ace starting pitcher, who has missed the last two starts, was hoping to throw a bullpen last week in an effort to return this Saturday.

“We hope to start back throwing Tuesday, was the word I got today,” said Thompson. “And that’s the first day we said this is going to be a day that we throw. And we did say we wanted to get a couple of bullpens. So I start thinking next weekend’s in jeopardy.”

THE MOSTER MASH: Bryson Ware continued his breakout senior season hitting .400 this week with six runs scored, two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI. He hit a game-tying 2-run home run in the eight inning Saturday as AU rallied for a 12-11 walk-off win and a 3-run game-winning home run in the eighth Sunday in the 4-3 comeback win. After hitting just .234 last season, Ware is batting .513 with six doubles, six home runs and a team-high 17 RBI in 2023. His six homers have come in the last eight games.

BULLPEN WORKHORSE: John Armstrong has become one of Auburn’s most important relief pitchers. The sophomore right-hander made two appearances this week earning two wins against Lipscomb. He had a 1.69 ERA on the weekend, holding the Bisons to a run in 2.1 innings Friday and without a hit in 3.0 innings Sunday. He is now 4-0 on the season with a 3.00 ERA, 12 strikeouts and four walks in six appearances.

NEXT UP: Auburn, 9-1-1, plays five games this week. The Tigers host UAB Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+, play at Jacksonville State Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and host Southeastern Louisiana for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., with the final two matchups scheduled to be on SECN+.