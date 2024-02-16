“I feel like it’s a really big honor to have the coaches look at somebody and say that this is who we want to start the season off,” said Allsup. “I can’t do it alone. I’ve got to rely on the guys behind me just as much as they’re relying on me to throw strikes."

It'll be the junior right-hander ninth start and 44th appearance for the Tigers.

AUBURN | It’ll be Chase Allsup that takes the mound Friday night for No. 15 Auburn in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Allsup was the opening day starter last year allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in 2.0 innings of an 8-4 win over Indiana. He threw 48 pitches.

He’s spent the offseason making key improvements including pitching strictly out of the stretch, having more command of the strike zone and ending at-bats quicker.

“I just think he’s more efficient,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We didn’t give him this. He absolutely became more efficient in his innings pitched and I really wanted to carry it into the season.

“The pitch that I’ve seen the most that is landing now is that fastball to his glove side — away from a righty, into a lefty.”

Allsup will be followed by junior right-hander Joseph Gonzalez Saturday and junior left-hander Carson Myers Sunday.

Thompson is asking for patience with Gonzalez through his first couple of starts as he regains the feel on his pitches including the sinker in his first games in a year after offseason surgery and rehab.

“He’s gotten better each of his outings this preseason but I don’t think he’s midseason form,” said Thompson. “I don’t think the sinker is quite where we want it to be. I think he’ll keep getting better. Joseph is a diesel engine.

“We know what he can be and our best team has him being a part of our rotation."

Myers transferred to Auburn from UAB in the offseason. The junior left-hander was 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA for the Blazers last season.

“I’ve always thought game threes are about toughness and trying to keep your mind going into a third day,” said Thompson. “You kind of want somebody to bring that energy that’s fresh. That’s the primary reason we put him in game three, and he earned it.”

Thompson said he would bracket senior right-hander Christian Herberholz with Myers in his first couple of starts.

“We believe in Christian so we’re keeping him on a routine and keeping him on the same day as Myers. They could piggyback and switch out for a few weeks,” he said.

Thompson also said junior right-hander Conor McBride, a junior college transfer, would likely start Tuesday night’s game against UAB.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Saturday and Sunday’s games will be at 1 p.m. All three will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.

“It’s time to play ball,” said Thompson. “I’m excited to get this season started with our players, coaches and fans.”