Notebook: Allsup gets the ball
AUBURN | It’ll be Chase Allsup that takes the mound Friday night for No. 15 Auburn in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.
It'll be the junior right-hander ninth start and 44th appearance for the Tigers.
“I feel like it’s a really big honor to have the coaches look at somebody and say that this is who we want to start the season off,” said Allsup. “I can’t do it alone. I’ve got to rely on the guys behind me just as much as they’re relying on me to throw strikes."
Allsup was the opening day starter last year allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in 2.0 innings of an 8-4 win over Indiana. He threw 48 pitches.
He’s spent the offseason making key improvements including pitching strictly out of the stretch, having more command of the strike zone and ending at-bats quicker.
“I just think he’s more efficient,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We didn’t give him this. He absolutely became more efficient in his innings pitched and I really wanted to carry it into the season.
“The pitch that I’ve seen the most that is landing now is that fastball to his glove side — away from a righty, into a lefty.”
Allsup will be followed by junior right-hander Joseph Gonzalez Saturday and junior left-hander Carson Myers Sunday.
Thompson is asking for patience with Gonzalez through his first couple of starts as he regains the feel on his pitches including the sinker in his first games in a year after offseason surgery and rehab.
“He’s gotten better each of his outings this preseason but I don’t think he’s midseason form,” said Thompson. “I don’t think the sinker is quite where we want it to be. I think he’ll keep getting better. Joseph is a diesel engine.
“We know what he can be and our best team has him being a part of our rotation."
Myers transferred to Auburn from UAB in the offseason. The junior left-hander was 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA for the Blazers last season.
“I’ve always thought game threes are about toughness and trying to keep your mind going into a third day,” said Thompson. “You kind of want somebody to bring that energy that’s fresh. That’s the primary reason we put him in game three, and he earned it.”
Thompson said he would bracket senior right-hander Christian Herberholz with Myers in his first couple of starts.
“We believe in Christian so we’re keeping him on a routine and keeping him on the same day as Myers. They could piggyback and switch out for a few weeks,” he said.
Thompson also said junior right-hander Conor McBride, a junior college transfer, would likely start Tuesday night’s game against UAB.
First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Saturday and Sunday’s games will be at 1 p.m. All three will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.
“It’s time to play ball,” said Thompson. “I’m excited to get this season started with our players, coaches and fans.”
NEW-LOOK INFIELD: Auburn’s infield should consist of Cooper McMurray at first, Ike Irish at catcher and three transfers: Javon Hernandez at second, Cooper Weiss at shortstop and Deric Fabian at third. Caden Green could fill in at either second or short. Thompson plans to use several designated hitters this weekend starting with JUCO transfer Kaleb Freeman.
“He’s a threatening at-bat. He’s a switch-hitter, has some power,” said Thompson of Freeman.
OUTFIELD ADDITION: The Tigers are expected to have one new outfield starter in transfer Mason Maners, who will probably bat second in the opening day lineup and play left field. He’s considered one of the team’s best bunters with sneaky power. “All that kid does is have good AB’s,” said McMurray. Bobby Peirce is back in right field while Chris Stanfield has moved from left to center.
PEACOCKS ON THE MOUND: Auburn’s pitching staff returns 80 percent of its innings from last year. It’s a versatile group with righties and lefties that can mix power with finesse and different arm angles.
"Coach Thompson likes to call it the peacock,” said first baseman Cooper McMurray. “We’ve got every different arm angle you can think of. I think that’s going to be a big strength for us and their ability to throw strikes and their ability to let guys get themselves out.”
CLOSING IT OUT: The backend of AU’s bullpen, at least for the opening weekend, should consist of junior right-hander John Armstrong, senior left-hander Tanner Bauman, freshman right-hander Cam Tilly and junior right-hander Will Cannon, who led AU with five saves last season.
“I want people to fear me, honestly,” said Cannon. “When I go out there, I want the other team to have that mindset of, ‘OK, we lost.’ I think the team behind me, they have that trust in me and I have that trust in myself to go out there and know that, ‘OK, the game’s going to be over.’”