Broome, Tigers light up Lions

The center finished with a double-double, leading the Tigers with 30 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 13-of-17 from the field, as the Tigers pulled away from North Alabama in a 102-69 victory.

AUBURN | For the first 12-plus minutes of No. 4 Auburn's matchup against North Alabama, Johni Broome was held in check by the visiting Lions.

"Johni Broome proved why he’s an All-American," Bruce Pearl said. "He was the most dominant player on the floor."

The Tigers came out hot, with Chad Baker-Mazara and Denver Jones hitting two threes apiece in the first four minutes to give Auburn a 16-7 lead at the first television timeout. The Lions were able to cut the lead to 20-16 before Dylan Cardwell made two free throws and two baskets surrounding a North Alabama three to push the lead to 26-19.

A Canin Jefferson three-pointer at the 5:12 mark gave North Alabama its first lead of the game, but Broome responded with a jumper, three and dunk to put the Tigers ahead 39-33. Auburn finished the final 4:48 of the first half on an 18-4 run, led by 13 points by Broome.

"I walk in every game looking to take over and put my stamp on the game and today it was scoring the ball, rebounding the ball and I felt my team kind of needed it in those moments so I did it," the center said.

The Tigers used a 17-6 run to being the second half to increase the lead, capped by a Baker-Mazara three-pointer at 13:34 to force North Alabama to take a timeout.

Including Broome, fourh other Auburn players finished with double-digit points including Jones (13), Baker-Mazara (12 ), Miles Kelly (12 ) and Dylan Cardwell (12 ). Jones led Auburn with nine assists.

The Tigers travel to Hawaii to play in the Maui Invitational on Monday against No. 5 Iowa State. Tip off between Auburn and the Cyclones is at 8 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPNU.