AUBURN | It’s been a tough start in conference play, but Auburn enters week three of 10 with some building momentum. The Tigers finished the series against No. 1 Arkansas with a come-from-behind 8-6 win and followed that up with a 13-3 run-rule win over Jacksonville State Tuesday night. Another tough opponent awaits this weekend in No. 4 Texas A&M.

McMurray has been swinging a hot bat for Auburn. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Momentum, you’re either trying to get it or keep it, so I’ll take it. As a coach, all I care about is them getting out there competing every single day,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Arkansas has a great club and until we beat them, they had won 15 in a row. We had a team the first week that had won 13 in a row. We’re about to go to a place this third weekend, they think they’re the best team in the country. That’s what you sign up for in the Southeastern Conference.” The Aggies, 22-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, opened league play losing 2-of-3 at Florida before taking 2-of-3 against Mississippi State at home last weekend. TAMU is second in the SEC with a 2.85 team ERA, sixth with a .295 batting average and first with a .985 fielding percentage. Auburn enters the series 16-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference, needing some wins to not fall too far behind. “I believe in our program and I want us to get our share,” said Thompson. “But our axe should be getting sharper now. We should be learning and growing from every one of these experiences.” Thursday and Friday night’s games are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+. Saturday’s game will be 7 p.m. on SEC Network.