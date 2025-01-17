Notebook: Building a dominant offense

That includes freshman Chris Rembert, who is continuing to work in both the outfield and at second base.

It’s usually the complete opposite for Auburn’s 10th-year head coach once preseason practice gets rolling in January. This year is an exception with so many newcomers.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson prefers to get most the experimentation, trying different positions or new pitches, done in fall practice.

“We do the chaos in the fall,” said Thompson. “We come back in January, you want to specifically put them in the position of what they’re going to do.

“But (Rembert) is still one of those that’s so valuable and he’s working at second and outfield.”

Rembert was one of AU’s top sluggers in the fall, tying Ike Irish with a team-best seven doubles and finishing second with four home runs. Getting his bat in the lineup is imperative and it could be even more invaluable at second base, which would free up some more powerful bats that can play in the outfield.

The same is true for freshman Chase Fralick, who is a catcher by trade, but is getting work at third base during preseason. Fralick batted .328 during the fall and struck out just four times, which was best on the team.

“We think that bat is going to play for us,” said Thompson. “We have to continue to develop long-term for Fralick at catcher, but we’ve got to really get him ready at third base. We also feel like he could start for us at first base if needed.”

Auburn has at least 12 position players vying for nine spots. The group includes key returning players such as Irish, Cooper McMurray, Cade Belyeu, Deric Fabian and Eric Guevara, along with four freshmen and three transfers.

“I think 1 through 9 can be competitive at-bats. I want us to be a dominant offense,” said Thompson.

Auburn opens the season Feb. 14-16 against Holy Cross at Plainsman Park.

I CAN BE CENTERFIELD: Another key competition for the Tigers during preseason is centerfield where sophomore Cade Belyeu is competing with ECU transfer Bristol Carter. Belyeu is a likely starter in the outfield regardless. “We feel like both could play center for us,” said Thompson. “Is it best to have them both in the outfield at the same time? We’re strong up the middle but we’ve still got some battles going on.”

INJURY UPDATES: Most of the players that missed time or were limited in the fall with an injury are back 100 percent including 1B Copper McMurray, OF Bristol Carter and OF Cole Edwards. IF Eric Guevara is playing without a knee brace. A couple of pitchers have been slowed with injuries. RHP Mason Koch, a Creighton transfer, had surgery on his wrist and is expected to be ready for the start of conference play March 14. RHP Connor Gatwood had surgery on his non-throwing hand after a non-baseball injury and is a few weeks behind the rest of the staff.

ROSTER SET: Three players left after fall semester looking for an opportunity for more playing time, which gets AU down to the 40-man roster limit. Sophomore LHP Konner Keplinger, who pitched in two games last season, transferred to Shelton State Community College, freshman OF/LHP Taft Middleton, who hit two home runs during the fall world series, transferred to Pensacola Junior College and freshman IF Anthony Tralongo transferred to Barry University. The roster limit will be cut to 34 for the 2026 season.

SMALL GROUPS: The players are currently limited to just eight hours per week, which consists of strength and conditioning, live at-bats and work in the infield and outfield. They workout together in small groups. Full squad workouts will begin Jan. 24, which will include intrasquad games Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.