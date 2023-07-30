Senda was the fifth Northwestern player to enter the portal and fourth member of the Wildcats' 2023 class to do so.

Former Northwestern incoming freshman Dylan Senda committed to Auburn Sunday, shortly after entering his name in the transfer portal. The decision was made a little over two weeks following Northwestern's dismissal of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Originally from Livonia, Michigan, the 6-foot-4 offensive lineman was recruited out of high school by several Big 10 programs. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Northwestern all showed interest and hosted Senda on visits, but Northwestern ultimately won out.

He became the Wildcats' first commit in the 2023 class, pledging to Northwestern in December 2021.

Throughout high school, Senda was a four-year starter for Divine Child High, where he spent three of those years as a team captain. He accumulated more than 300 pancake blocks over his career and was named a First Team All-State player by multiple outlets.

Senda was rated as the No. 11 player in Michigan and sixth-best offensive center in the nation by Rivals in the 2023 class. He'll be eligible immediately and have four years of eligibility remaining.