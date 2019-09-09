AUBURN | One of the top recruits in the 2021 class visited Auburn for the first time on Saturday. Four-star shooting guard Matthew Cleveland, who is ranked No. 37 in the Rivals150, visited Auburn with his parents and already plans to return. “It was really good,” Cleveland said. “I really like it at Auburn. Both of my parents came and they really liked it. I’ll most definitely be back.”

Cleveland, who is from Pace Academy in Milton, Ga., arrived in Auburn Saturday morning, met with the Auburn coaches and attended the Tigers’ football game against Tulane. “I love the coaching staff and the environment,” Cleveland said. “I talked to Coach (Bruce) Pearl, Coach Steve Pearl, Coach (Ira) Bowman, the whole coaching staff. I also spoke with the players. I know Isaac (Okoro) and Stretch (Babatunde Akingbola).”