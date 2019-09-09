No. 2 shooting guard in 2021 visits Auburn, will return
AUBURN | One of the top recruits in the 2021 class visited Auburn for the first time on Saturday.
Four-star shooting guard Matthew Cleveland, who is ranked No. 37 in the Rivals150, visited Auburn with his parents and already plans to return.
“It was really good,” Cleveland said. “I really like it at Auburn. Both of my parents came and they really liked it. I’ll most definitely be back.”
Cleveland, who is from Pace Academy in Milton, Ga., arrived in Auburn Saturday morning, met with the Auburn coaches and attended the Tigers’ football game against Tulane.
“I love the coaching staff and the environment,” Cleveland said. “I talked to Coach (Bruce) Pearl, Coach Steve Pearl, Coach (Ira) Bowman, the whole coaching staff. I also spoke with the players. I know Isaac (Okoro) and Stretch (Babatunde Akingbola).”
Cleveland, who has more than 20 offers, doesn’t list any favorites at this time. It’s still early in his recruitment and he plans to be patient in making his college choice. Auburn, however, made a big impression on him during the visit.
“I really like it at Auburn,” Cleveland said. “I love Coach Pearl, and my parents love Coach Pearl, too. I like the way he coaches his team, how they like to get up and run and play defense.”
Cleveland now has visited Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Louisville and Rice. He will return to Georgia on Sept. 30 and Georgia Tech on Oct. 9, and then visit N.C. State for the first time Oct. 18-19.
“Everybody is the same right now,” Cleveland said.
Rivals ranks Cleveland, who is 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, the No. 5 shooting guard in 2021 and No. 2 overall recruit in Georgia.