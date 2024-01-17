Lane Kiffin's Twitter timeline is about to be a battlefield.

Derrick Nix, who has spent the past 16 years at Ole Miss, apparently has agreed to become co-offensive coordinator at Auburn. Ole Miss football's official account on Twitter posted a message Wednesday morning acknowledging that Nix was leaving for Auburn to become "a first-time playcaller with full-time playcalling duties."

The move reunites Nix and Hugh Freeze, who twice worked together in Oxford — once in 2007 as assistants and again from 2012-16 when Freeze served as head coach.

Kiffin, the Rebels' current head coach, has made a series of odd tweets in recent days showing images from his team's win at Auburn last season. He also recently tweeted an image of Nix studying tape at Ole Miss, saying: "Can people quit calling me and telling me (Nix) is at (Auburn.)"

Nix, 43, will work with the Tigers' tailbacks. Though he spent the past few years working with the Ole Miss wideouts, Nix made his name coaching tailbacks in Oxford and at Southern Miss.

He replaces Carnell Williams, who abruptly resigned last week.