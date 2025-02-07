New era begins

"I think just to see how we respond in a season, in a game against another team," Chris said. "You know, we're in a good spot. I think we have a lot of players that have, you know, kind of shown some pleasant surprises. Some are younger players. And, you know, really just to kind of see how they respond in an environment like this."

What are the Malveaux's looking to see from their team this weekend?

The team gets its 2025 campaign started with five games over the weekend, followed by weekend tournaments in Clearwater, Fla., then Huntsville, Ala., before returning back to Auburn for the Jane. B Moore Invitational and soon afterward getting into SEC play.

Auburn returns 15 players from last year's roster, while also welcoming five transfers and three freshmen. Two of the five transfers are pitchers, as the Tigers seek to replace the production that Maddie Penta had, as the former ace ran out of eligibility.

Haley Rainey, who pitched to a 1.80 ERA and struck out 151 batters last season, was brought in from Cal State Fullerton. Left-handed pitcher SJ Geurin transferred from Oklahoma — where as a redshirt freshman last season pitched 10 innings and gave up one run, holding batters to a .118 average.

There's also been a transformation in the returning pitchers, according to graduate outfielder KK McCrary.

"I think in the seven months, it's been insane to see the swing development, the difference in the pitchers," McCrary said. "I've hit off the girls years in a row and they look like completely different pitchers now. Just seeing it all pay off, our defense, high communication, high energy, it's definitely a different feel and I'm really excited to see it all pay off on opening weekend."

Senior catcher Anna Wohlers has also noticed a difference, noting the growth that the returning pitchers have had over the offseason, but also the new teachings from the Malveaux's.

"What they're bringing is something that's going to bring this whole entire program to another level," Wohlers said. "I can't wait to see how it develops."

Things get going at 3 p.m. CST, as Auburn takes on Southern Illinois in the first game of a Friday doubleheader, with a game against North Carolina directly following.

"We're just ready to get out and face somebody other than ourselves," Chris said. "You get to learn a lot about yourself and we get to learn a lot about this team. We're just excited to get out and compete against somebody else."