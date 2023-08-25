AUBURN | Nehemiah Pratchett has been one of Auburn’s best players over the past four seasons. But he’s aiming to make his fifth year his best. And one of the biggest steps forward is becoming a more vocal leader. “He's come out of his shell, he's having an elite camp,” said secondary coach Zac Etheridge. “Just seeing his work ethic, making plays on the ball, communication but he's not shy. He's a different player and these guys have stepped up to the challenge.

Pritchett returns as interception during a recent scrimmage. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

“Knowing that they can be a good group but nobody knows who they are so they're taking that challenge ahead of themselves and they're showing up every day to compete against these receivers.” In 42 career games at cornerback, which includes 31 starts, Pritchett has totaled 92 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, 24 pass breakups and two interceptions. He returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a touchdown against Alabama State in 2021. “Just trying to be consistent each and every day,” said Pritchett. “Don't let a bad day determine how everything goes for the rest of the week. You make mistakes, just shake it and you'll be ready to go.”