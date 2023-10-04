The Maryland transfer is the third AU defender to suffer a major injury this fall.

Starting defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Kite tore a biceps muscle in the game against Georgia and will miss the remainder of the season.

AUBURN | Auburn’s defense has been hit with another injury.

“Unfortunately, we lost Mosiah for the year,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “That’s really going to hurt us in the defensive line.”

With Kite out, true freshman Keldric Faulk could step into the starting lineup. He’s played increasing snaps as the backup defensive end over the first five games.

Starting defensive tackle Marcus Harris also worked a lot at end during spring and preseason practice.

Starting inside linebacker Austin Keys hasn’t played since breaking his thumb in the opening game against UMass Sept. 2 and undergoing surgery while starting nickel Keionte Scott underwent surgery on a high ankle sprain suffered against Samford Sept. 16.

“Austin, I think we’re about three weeks away for them deciding whatever they’re going to do with the cast and the pins, to kind of see where it is. He’s still a ways away before we know about that,” said Freeze.

“Keionte, I think he’s ahead of schedule with the surgery but couldn’t really tell you exactly what we’re looking at there. Hopefully, we can get him back toward the end of the year.”

The Tigers also lost starting safety Jaylin Simpson in the fourth quarter of the UGA game. Freeze didn’t detail the senior’s injury but expects him to return soon.

Auburn is off this week before playing at LSU Oct. 14.

“He had done a remarkable job in coverage. Him going out in the fourth quarter against Georgia was really devastating,” said Freeze. “He was better yesterday and was better today, but still a ways away. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for LSU.”

On offense, both running back Damari Alston and wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson missed the UGA game.

“Damari had a separated shoulder. He looks decent. I would expect him back for either LSU or Ole Miss,” said Freeze.

“Ja’Varius had a hamstring and he just didn’t feel like he could run well enough. He looked pretty decent yesterday so I’m hopeful he’ll be ready for LSU.”