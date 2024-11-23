Pick’em: Week 13

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Caleb Jones (7-3, 67-33), a river rat in a kayak
Texas A&M 24-13
Even though it's a night game in Jordan Hare and Auburn played the definition of a clean game last week, there's no way I trust this offense against Mike Elko's defense. I think this ends up being a repeat script of what just about every SEC game for Auburn has been like this year — the defense holds and the offense folds. Just enough to give you hope, but not enough to win. Give me the Aggies.
Jay G. Tate (7-3, 63-37), always served with frosty tips.
Texas A&M 24-17
I like the idea of Auburn putting everything together (again) like what we saw against Kentucky, but the Aggies have more firepower than the Wildcats. I just don't trust this offense to get the job done. Until the Tigers upgrade at quarterback, I'm afraid things are going to be in neutral — a raucous, night-game crowd inside Jordan-Hare Stadium be damned.
Henry Patton (8-2, 62-38), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Texas A&M 21-10
Can Auburn win this game? Absolutely it can. On paper, this is a matchup that should favor Auburn. It’s a night home game against a team that is missing its best offensive player and one of its top offensive linemen. But. Why should I believe that Auburn will win this game? Losses to Cal, Arkansas and Vanderbilt don’t exactly inspire confidence. It’s going to be a defensive battle, but at the end of the day, I trust A&M’s offense to get points on Auburn more than I trust Auburn’s offense to score points on TAMU. I also just don’t see who is going to block Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart. Auburn can absolutely win this game, sure, but it has not given a good reason this season for me to pick them. Gimme A&M.
Brian Stultz (7-3, 60-40), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Texas A&M 27-13
I'm confident that the Tigers can stay in this one with solid defense. I'm not so confident that Auburn's offense can score against this aggressive Aggies' defense. Maybe the Jordan-Hare Stadium mojo at night will help, but I just can't pick Auburn.
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (8-2, 57-43), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 27-21
This is the last chance for the Tigers to make a statement at home, with a large group of seniors playing their last game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn has been close, but this ain't horseshoes, but when you look at the numbers, the Tigers stack up well against the Aggies. Mike Elko has done a great job in his first year, with a favorable schedule (this is just their third trip out of Texas), a very good defense, and an excellent running game, especially since Marcel Reed took over at QB. It's also likely that the Aggies are looking ahead to next week's long-awaited matchup against Texas, so maybe Auburn can recapture some of that old-time Jordan-Hare nighttime magic.
Dan Peck (7-3, 56-44), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Texas A&M 27-24
This would be Auburn’s best win of the Freeze era and its first win over a Top 25 team since Halloween 2021. Auburn absolutely could win this game, but Auburn is also 1-5 this year in games that they absolutely could win.
Hunter Adams (6-4, 56-44), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 24-23
The Tigers capitalize on one of those magical Jordan-Hare nights and an advantageous defensive performance pull off an much needed upset win.
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 53-47), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Texas A&M 21-13
Texas A&M is 10th in the SEC against the run. That's why Auburn will attempt 25+ passes and lose again. Enjoy that 4th-quarter light show.