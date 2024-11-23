Pick’em: Week 13

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3, 67-33), a river rat in a kayak

Texas A&M 24-13

Even though it's a night game in Jordan Hare and Auburn played the definition of a clean game last week, there's no way I trust this offense against Mike Elko's defense. I think this ends up being a repeat script of what just about every SEC game for Auburn has been like this year — the defense holds and the offense folds. Just enough to give you hope, but not enough to win. Give me the Aggies.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 63-37), always served with frosty tips.

Texas A&M 24-17

I like the idea of Auburn putting everything together (again) like what we saw against Kentucky, but the Aggies have more firepower than the Wildcats. I just don't trust this offense to get the job done. Until the Tigers upgrade at quarterback, I'm afraid things are going to be in neutral — a raucous, night-game crowd inside Jordan-Hare Stadium be damned.

Henry Patton (8-2, 62-38), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Texas A&M 21-10

Can Auburn win this game? Absolutely it can. On paper, this is a matchup that should favor Auburn. It’s a night home game against a team that is missing its best offensive player and one of its top offensive linemen. But. Why should I believe that Auburn will win this game? Losses to Cal, Arkansas and Vanderbilt don’t exactly inspire confidence. It’s going to be a defensive battle, but at the end of the day, I trust A&M’s offense to get points on Auburn more than I trust Auburn’s offense to score points on TAMU. I also just don’t see who is going to block Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart. Auburn can absolutely win this game, sure, but it has not given a good reason this season for me to pick them. Gimme A&M.

Brian Stultz (7-3, 60-40), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Texas A&M 27-13

I'm confident that the Tigers can stay in this one with solid defense. I'm not so confident that Auburn's offense can score against this aggressive Aggies' defense. Maybe the Jordan-Hare Stadium mojo at night will help, but I just can't pick Auburn.