Published Nov 23, 2024
Pick’em: Week 13
circle avatar
Bryan Matthews  •  AuburnSports
Senior Editor
Twitter
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3, 67-33), a river rat in a kayak

Texas A&M 24-13

Even though it's a night game in Jordan Hare and Auburn played the definition of a clean game last week, there's no way I trust this offense against Mike Elko's defense. I think this ends up being a repeat script of what just about every SEC game for Auburn has been like this year — the defense holds and the offense folds. Just enough to give you hope, but not enough to win. Give me the Aggies.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 63-37), always served with frosty tips.

Texas A&M 24-17

I like the idea of Auburn putting everything together (again) like what we saw against Kentucky, but the Aggies have more firepower than the Wildcats. I just don't trust this offense to get the job done. Until the Tigers upgrade at quarterback, I'm afraid things are going to be in neutral — a raucous, night-game crowd inside Jordan-Hare Stadium be damned.

Henry Patton (8-2, 62-38), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Texas A&M 21-10

Can Auburn win this game? Absolutely it can. On paper, this is a matchup that should favor Auburn. It’s a night home game against a team that is missing its best offensive player and one of its top offensive linemen. But. Why should I believe that Auburn will win this game? Losses to Cal, Arkansas and Vanderbilt don’t exactly inspire confidence. It’s going to be a defensive battle, but at the end of the day, I trust A&M’s offense to get points on Auburn more than I trust Auburn’s offense to score points on TAMU. I also just don’t see who is going to block Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart. Auburn can absolutely win this game, sure, but it has not given a good reason this season for me to pick them. Gimme A&M.

Brian Stultz (7-3, 60-40), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Texas A&M 27-13

I'm confident that the Tigers can stay in this one with solid defense. I'm not so confident that Auburn's offense can score against this aggressive Aggies' defense. Maybe the Jordan-Hare Stadium mojo at night will help, but I just can't pick Auburn.

PICK'EM WEEK 13
GAMESCALEBJAY GHENRYSTULTZ

IND at OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

UNC at BC

UNC

UNC

UNC

BC

BYU at ASU

ASU

BYU

ASU

ASU

WIS at NEB

NEB

WIS

NEB

WIS

UCF at WVU

WVU

WVU

UCF

UCF

USC at UCLA

USC

USC

USC

USC

OM at UF

OM

OM

OM

OM

ALA vs. OKL

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

VU at LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

TAMU at AUB

TAMU

TAMU

TAMU

TAMU

Advertisement

WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Bill Cameron (8-2, 57-43), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 27-21

This is the last chance for the Tigers to make a statement at home, with a large group of seniors playing their last game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn has been close, but this ain't horseshoes, but when you look at the numbers, the Tigers stack up well against the Aggies. Mike Elko has done a great job in his first year, with a favorable schedule (this is just their third trip out of Texas), a very good defense, and an excellent running game, especially since Marcel Reed took over at QB. It's also likely that the Aggies are looking ahead to next week's long-awaited matchup against Texas, so maybe Auburn can recapture some of that old-time Jordan-Hare nighttime magic.

Dan Peck (7-3, 56-44), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Texas A&M 27-24

This would be Auburn’s best win of the Freeze era and its first win over a Top 25 team since Halloween 2021. Auburn absolutely could win this game, but Auburn is also 1-5 this year in games that they absolutely could win.

Hunter Adams (6-4, 56-44), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 24-23

The Tigers capitalize on one of those magical Jordan-Hare nights and an advantageous defensive performance pull off an much needed upset win.

Bryan Matthews (7-3, 53-47), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Texas A&M 21-13

Texas A&M is 10th in the SEC against the run. That's why Auburn will attempt 25+ passes and lose again. Enjoy that 4th-quarter light show.

PICK'EM WEEK 13
GAMESBILLDANHUNTERBMATT

IND at OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

UNC at BC

BC

UNC

UNC

BC

BYU at ASU

ASU

BYU

BYU

ASU

WIS at NEB

NEB

WIS

NEB

WIS

UCF at WVU

WVU

WVU

UCF

WVU

USC at UCLA

USC

UCLA

USC

UCLA

OM at UF

OM

OM

OM

OM

ALA vs. OKL

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

VU at LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

VU

TAMU at AUB

AUB

TAMU

AUB

TAMU