Moore, from Louisville, Miss., arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Monday. Several family members, including his father, who is working in nearby Opelika, joined Moore in Auburn.

“Auburn is right there even, tit for tat with Mississippi State,” Moore said. “Just the family atmosphere (at Auburn), the beautiful campus and it is laid back. I like it.”

Moore spent a lot of time during his visit with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner. The two have developed a strong bond, one that grew stronger over the weekend. Garner is a big reason Moore has interest in Auburn. So are the other coaches, including area recruiter Marcus Woodson.



“All the coaches, not just Coach Garner, all the coaches,” Moore said. “It seems like everybody is together here. When you have that type of chemistry, I feel like you can win a lot of football games if the work is put in.”

Moore plans to return to Auburn at least once more. He doesn’t mind making the 4.5-hour drive from Louisville. Distance from home will not be a big factor when making his college choice.

“Traveling is not a big deal,” Moore said. “I can go as far as Oregon and be comfortable with it. I’m a traveling guy; I like to travel. Getting me out of Mississippi won’t be a big issue.”

Moore also is considering LSU, Tennessee and Georgia, among others, but his focus at this time is on two schools.

“As of right now, Auburn and Mississippi State are my top two,” he said.

Rivals ranks Moore the No. 17 strongside defensive end in the 2019 class and No. 6 overall recruit in Mississippi.