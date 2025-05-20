Auburn makes move with Hester

AUBURN | CJ Hester visited Auburn for the first time last weekend. It probably won’t be his last. The Tigers made a big move with the four-star cornerback from Cocoa, Fla., during his official visit. "It was an amazing visit. It was amazing being with the coaches and seeing the campus and all the facilities and getting to meet all the people,” said Hester.

Hester plans to announce a decision July 1. (Photo by Auburn athletics)

“It really opened my eyes to a brighter aspect on Auburn and what it has to offer me, and grow as a person and as a player. It really moved up on my board.” Hester, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, moved Auburn into his top group along with Florida, Syracuse, Georgia, Iowa and “probably Miami.” His next trip will be to Florida May 30 and he plans to visit all his top schools before announcing a decision on July 1. “To grow as a person and as a man,” said Hester of what he’s looking for in a school. “To grow my brand and just really get myself out there and show the world that I am a great guy and a great football player. And then I want to get to the next level and go round one.”