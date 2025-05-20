Durkin's scheme big for 4-star DE

"I got a lot more hands on today, breaking down a lot more stuff than I usually do," Perry-Wright said. "I got a better feel of the place."

The four-star defensive end out of Buford, Ga., took his official visit to Auburn May 16-18, the first of several official visits scheduled for this summer. Perry-Wright enjoyed his time on campus, getting a more in-depth feel for the program.

Over the years of his recruitment, Perry-Wright's gotten to know plenty of members of Auburn's coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

"I saw them this spring, they came this spring twice," Perry-Wright said. "I was meeting with them then. And then just knowing them for, what, three years now? Coach Durkin was at Texas A&M and now Auburn. So having a relationship with them is a big part."

When it comes to Durkin's scheme, Perry-Wright recognizes the success its had, even before he was at Auburn.

"Shoot, proof is in the pudding," Perry-Wright said. "You see all the players: Walter Nolan, the whole Texas A&M D-line that just left, they were in his scheme. And then some of the new guys at Auburn."

As his recruitment progresses, Auburn's message to him has continued to be to come to campus. Not just to get to campus, but to get to campus as an Auburn Tiger and be ready to work. It's a message that's shown Perry-Wright where he sits on Auburn's radar, which is high on the list.

"I think it's a blessing," Perry-Wright said. "It's really a blessing that they see how good my talents are and that they think I can develop here."

Clemson, Texas A&M and Miami are all set to host him on official visits as well, with no specific timeline for a decision.

"When the time is right," Perry-Wright said. "I've seen the schemes, all the defensive schemes. At this point, it's just seeing if it's the right fit. And that's where I'll be for three-to-four years."