Former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery has an agreement in principle with the Tigers to become Auburn’s next offensive coordinator.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and Montgomery spoke on Saturday and again on Sunday. After those conversations, Freeze made a verbal offer. A more formal agreement is expected to be forged in short order.

Montgomery spent the past eight seasons running the Golden Hurricane program, going 43-53 with four bowl appearances. Tulsa's offenses were just so-so during the past six years, but was among national leaders in scoring back in 2015 and '16.

Montgomery, 50, grew up in Texas and cut his teeth as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Houston and Baylor. At both stops he worked for Art Briles, whose pacy, misdirection ground attacks made created hype, headlines and a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Robert Griffin III in 2011.