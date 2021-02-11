AuburnSports - Missouri 4-star CB Toriano Pride a high priority for Auburn

Missouri 4-star CB Toriano Pride a high priority for Auburn
Rivals250 cornerback Toriano Pride is a high priority for Auburn in the 2022 class, and new cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge is making sure he knows it.
Pride, from Lutheran North in St. Louis, Mo., speaks regularly with Etheridge.
“I hear from Coach Zac a lot,” Pride said. “I talk to him about twice a week. He says he really likes my film and has showed it to the other coaches on the staff.
“He said that I am a priority for them and wants me to get down south (to Auburn).”
Pride has not met Etheridge in person, but is developing a bond through phone calls, texts and FaceTime.
“He seems like a really good guy,” Pride said. “He seems like a caring person who cares for his players. I can’t wait to go to know him even more and build a better relationship with him.”
The interest from Etheridge has Auburn in early contention for Pride.
“I’m definitely looking at Auburn,” Pride said. “I don’t have any favorites right now, but I’ve always liked Auburn. I don’t know a lot about Auburn, but I know that a player I like to watch, (NFL cornerback) Noah Igbinoghene, is from Auburn.”
Pride doesn’t plan to make a commitment anytime soon.
“I’m going to take my time,” Pride said.
Rivals ranks Pride, who is 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, the No. 4 recruit in Missouri, No. 17 cornerback in the 2022 class and No. 160 in the Rivals250.