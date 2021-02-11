AuburnSports - Missouri 4-star CB Toriano Pride a high priority for Auburn

Rivals250 cornerback Toriano Pride is a high priority for Auburn in the 2022 class, and new cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge is making sure he knows it.

Pride, from Lutheran North in St. Louis, Mo., speaks regularly with Etheridge.

“I hear from Coach Zac a lot,” Pride said. “I talk to him about twice a week. He says he really likes my film and has showed it to the other coaches on the staff.

“He said that I am a priority for them and wants me to get down south (to Auburn).”