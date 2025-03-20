Kelly erupts at Rupp, again

Brown made seven 3-pointers in a second-round win over Kansas during the Tigers’ 2019 march to the Final Four.

Three weeks after he torched Kentucky for 30 points on 9 of 14 3-pointers, Kelly tied Bryce Brown’s Auburn NCAA single-game record with seven made 3-pointers in an 83-63 win over Alabama State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s cool to do something like that in March,” said Kelly. “Bryce Brown was a great shooter for Auburn.”

Kelly, who made his first four 3-point attempts, finished 7 of 15 from beyond the arc to total 23 points against the Hornets. He also had a layup seven minutes into the second half that gave AU a 20-point lead.

“He started the flow of the offense. He started getting us going, so we kept leaning on Miles and giving him the ball,” said senior Chad Baker-Mazara.

After three years at Georgia Tech, Kelly transferred to Auburn in the offseason with the goal of participating in March Madness for the first time in his career.

The senior got to live out that dream Thursday.

“It was a special moment,” said Kelly. “A lot of guys on this team, it was their first March Madness win. So to be able to celebrate with them is a huge accomplishment.”

Auburn, the No. 1 overall seed, will play No. 9 seed Creighton Saturday in the second round. It will give Kelly one more chance to light it up at Rupp.

“I love Rupp Arena. I love these rims,” said Kelly. “All they had to do was find me, give me good looks and I was going to knock the shot down.”