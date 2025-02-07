Malveauxs sweep doubleheader debut

If Auburn had a head coach for every win it has, it would have two head coaches. Well, the Tigers do have two head coaches. And after Friday's season-opening doubleheader, they have two wins, too. Auburn swept its doubleheader, defeating Southern Illinois 6-1 and beating North Carolina 8-1 in the nightcap to get the Kate and Chris Malveaux era started with two wins. "You know, you never take it for granted," Kate said. "It was nice to just see it all come together and pay off because that's ultimately what you hope for. It was just fun. It was fun for them. It was fun for the kids."

Auburn softball won both its games Friday. (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Game 1: Southern Illinois, W 6-1 Auburn pitched three players in the opener, as Malayna Tamborra got the start, Chalea Clemmons served as the middle reliever and Cal State Fullerton transfer Haley Rainey closed it out. Clemmons was lights out in her pitching debut, striking out four and giving up two hits in 2.2 scoreless innings of work, while also earning the win. "It felt really good," Clemmons said on getting the win. "It felt amazing." Offensively, only Icess Tresvik recorded a hit through the first three innings for the Tigers, before Auburn began piecing things together. Nelia Peralta had a two-out, two-run RBI double down the left field line in the fourth and KK McCrary hit the first home run of the season in the fifth, which also scored two runs.

Game 2: North Carolina, W 8-1 Oklahoma transfer SJ Geurin got the start for game two and was phenomenal in her Auburn debut. Geurin turned in seven innings of work, gave up one run, four hits and struck out four. "SJ's had to go battle against our team for the last couple weeks," Kate said. "She's done one heck of a job of keeping us on our toes and preparing us. Watching her go do that wasn't a total surprise because her stuff is so good. She's got really good stuff. And her and Ryker have worked really, really hard to elevate her game. It's just been fun to watch, again, that pay off." Meanwhile, the bats carried over momentum and got going early. Auburn trailed 1-0 in the first, before Nelia Peralta blasted a solo home run to tie the game. The Tigers took the lead on a North Carolina error later in the inning and only grew that lead. Four runs crossed the plate in the second, as Nelia Peralta singled with bases loaded, Icess Tresvik singled one batter later and McCrary pushed the fourth run across with a sac fly. Auburn added two more in the third with a two-run home run by Tresvik that hit the foul pole in left field. "It's very sentimental because there are nine seniors and this is our first last (game)," Tresvik said. "It felt really good being out here. Everyone had a ball. Just continue to see what our team can do and hopefully make some noise."