AuburnSports - Linebacker room 'champing at the bit' to play under Mason

In Derek Mason’s system, both Pappoe and McClain will have even more duties than they held last season.

Both Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain are back for the 2021 season, and they’re ready to roll.

“Man, I love it. Me and Zakoby, we're champing at the bit right now,” Pappoe said with a smile. “We haven't even gotten in pads yet, and the run fits that we see right now — I'm just gonna say it, it's gonna be something crazy this year. I really like it a lot, man. The opportunity for us to make a lot of plays is gonna be there.”

They won’t be alone, though, with a multitude of linebackers behind them.

Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner received playing time last year during their freshmen season’s, are players that Pappoe believes are ready to contribute.

"Uh, just watching a lot of film, studying the playbook and asking questions,” Pappoe said about what they can do to improve. “Just trying to get familiar with everything, but I think they're going to be more of a help this year than they were last year."

Along with the young-guns, T.D. Moultry is taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, and plans to move back to his original position of inside linebacker.

"Yeah, I think that he's got a lot to prove,” Pappoe said about Moultry. “He's been locked in. Just seeing him through these past few months -- since we've been back in workouts and going through walk-throughs and all that -- he has a different focus to him this year, and I think he's going to have a big year."

Auburn will also return another familiar face, Chandler Wooten. Wooten opted out of the 2020 season, but returns this season as a veteran linebacker.

“We love to have him back, man,” Pappoe said about Wooten. “We really missed him a lot last year. I was talking to him, and he just had a healthy baby boy. We're glad to have him back. He's really helpful. He's gonna be a big help for us this year.”

While Mason has only been at Auburn for a little while, he’s quickly created a family atmosphere with his players.

Something that Pappoe has enjoyed.

“Oh, man, Coach Mason, he's a great guy. We love the system that he's bringing in for us, and we love him as a person,” Pappoe said. “He's accepted us all as his sons. It feels like we're a real big family out there. Change is always good for us, man. We like the stuff that we're seeing so far.”

Auburn continues its spring practice with another practice on Friday before practicing Saturday in Jordan-Hare, with spectators allowed.



